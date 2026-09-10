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FD rates up to 8.50%: Suryoday SFB leads, but experts say don’t chase the highest rate blindly

FD rates up to 8.50%: Suryoday SFB leads, but experts say don’t chase the highest rate blindly

Fixed deposit rates remain competitive, with small finance banks offering returns of up to 8.25% for general citizens and 8.50% for senior citizens. However, experts caution investors against chasing the highest rate without considering the bank, tenure, liquidity and deposit insurance.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 10, 2026 6:35 AM IST
FD rates up to 8.50%: Suryoday SFB leads, but experts say don’t chase the highest rate blindlyExperts FD rates remain competitive across banks and tenures, but cautioned that “the highest rate is not always the best choice.”

Fixed deposit (FD) rates remain attractive across banks and tenures, with small finance banks (SFBs) continuing to offer some of the highest returns to depositors. Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers up to 8.25% for general citizens and 8.50% for senior citizens, making it one of the most competitive options in the current rate landscape.

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However, investors should not select an FD purely on the basis of the highest advertised interest rate, according to Saurabh Jain, Co-founder and CEO, Stable Money.

Suryoday offers up to 8.50% for senior citizens

Among SFBs, Suryoday currently leads the rate table, with general citizens eligible for up to 8.25% and senior citizens up to 8.50%.

Small finance bank General citizens Senior citizens
Suryoday SFB 8.25% 8.50%
Jana SFB 8.00% 8.30%
Shivalik SFB 8.00% 8.25%
Ujjivan SFB 7.80% 8.30%
AU SFB 7.40% 7.90%

Jain said FD rates remain competitive across banks and tenures, but cautioned that “the highest rate is not always the best choice.”

He said investors should evaluate the tenure, bank offering the rate and how the FD fits into their overall savings goals before committing their money.

MUST READ: Corporate FDs: Muthoot offers 8.95%, Shriram 7.5%; what investors should know before investing

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Don't focus only on the headline rate

The difference between FD rates can appear significant, but the interest rate needs to be assessed alongside the duration for which the money will be locked in.

For investors who may need access to their money, choosing a longer-tenure FD solely because it offers a higher return could reduce liquidity. Jain therefore recommends looking at the overall portfolio rather than chasing the best rate available at a particular point in time.

“Spreading deposits across banks and tenures can help balance returns, safety and liquidity,” he said.

Diversification can help manage FD risk

Jain also highlighted the importance of deposit insurance when investors compare banks. DICGC deposit insurance covers up to Rs 5 lakh per depositor per bank, making the distribution of deposits across banks an important consideration for those with larger savings.

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FD strategy What investors should consider
Highest rate Check tenure and bank before investing
Multiple banks Helps spread deposits
Multiple tenures Balances returns and liquidity
Staggered FDs Provides flexibility to reinvest
Deposit insurance DICGC cover up to Rs 5 lakh per depositor per bank

Jain suggested that investors can also “book FDs in stages” rather than investing their entire surplus at once. This approach can provide flexibility and allow investors to take advantage of prevailing rates as deposits mature.

For savers, the current FD market therefore offers attractive rates, particularly among SFBs, but the decision should ultimately consider returns, safety, tenure and liquidity, rather than simply selecting the bank offering the highest number.

ALSO READ: Axis Bank revises FD rates for NRIs: Comparing NRI fixed deposits vs NRI fixed deposits plus

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Sep 10, 2026 6:35 AM IST
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