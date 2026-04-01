Missed March 31 deadline? What you can still fix in April—and what you can’t

March 31 may have closed the financial year, but it has not ended compliance. For taxpayers and bank customers, April now becomes a recovery window—one where dues can still be paid, filings completed and records corrected, but where missed tax-saving opportunities cannot be recreated.

What you can no longer fix

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For income tax, the line is clear. Any investment or expense meant to reduce tax for FY 2025-26 had to be completed by March 31. Deductions linked to instruments such as insurance, provident funds or tax-saving deposits cannot be claimed if the payment is made after the financial year ends.

What is lost at this stage is the ability to reduce taxable income for that year. Once the financial year closes, tax planning for that period is locked in.

What you can still do in April

What remains open is compliance. Taxpayers who have not fully paid their dues can still settle the balance while filing their income tax return as self-assessment tax. Individuals without business income can also choose between the old and new tax regimes at the time of filing their return, rather than by March-end.

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ITR filing window still ahead

The return filing timeline is still open. Individuals typically have until July 31 to file their income tax return for the previous financial year.

This period allows taxpayers to reconcile income, check Form 26AS and AIS, and address any shortfall in tax payments before filing.

Corrections are possible, but come at a cost

There is still room to fix errors after filing. Revised returns can be submitted if mistakes are identified. Updated returns are also allowed over a longer window, but with additional tax liability.

The later the correction is made, the higher the extra tax payable.

Banking tasks remain open

On the banking side, most activities are not tied to the March 31 deadline. Customers can update KYC details, reactivate inoperative accounts and add or change nominees at any time.

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These are ongoing requirements and can be completed even after the financial year has ended.

Why KYC and account updates matter

KYC updates are important to keep accounts active and ensure smooth transactions, including receipt of tax refunds.

An account becomes inoperative if there are no customer-induced transactions for two years, but it can be reactivated once KYC formalities are completed.

March 31 is a cut-off for tax planning, not for compliance. You cannot go back and create tax deductions for the previous financial year. But you can still file returns, pay pending taxes, correct errors and update bank records. April is when missed deadlines turn into manageable follow-ups.