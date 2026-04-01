Vijay Kedia portfolio stocks down up to 48% in Q4FY26; only one delivered positive return

Vijay Kedia portfolio stocks performance: If you think that the fourth quarter of financial year 2025-26 (FY26) did not deliver strong returns, then think about some marquee investors of Dalal Street, who have invested millions into equity markets. One such name is Vijay Kedia, a smallcap czar, who is known for cherry picking multibagger stocks at an early stage.

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The ace investor owned at least one per cent stake in as many as 17 companies as of December 31, 2025 and even his stocks have crumbled as much as 48 per cent in January-March 2026 period. Interestingly, one stock from his portfolio delivered positive returns while the remaining 16 stocks posted double digit cuts.

TAC Infosec is the worst performing stock from Vijay Kedia's portfolio, which dropped nearly 48 per cent in the quarter ended on March 31, 2026. The cybersecurity player has surpassed 10,000 clients since April 2024, successfully delivering on its stated commitment to shareholders to achieve this milestone by 2026.

Being an SME entity, TAC Infosec shared its last shareholding pattern on September 30, 2025 and the latest shareholding for the March 31, 2026 period will be announced soon. As of H1FY26, Kedia and his son cumulatively owned 27.72 lakh shares, or 13.23 per cent stake, in the company, valued at Rs 53.3 crore.

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His stocks including Innovators Facade Systems (down 43 per cent), Affordable Robotic & Automation (down 40 per cent), Global Vectra Helicorp (down 33 per cent), Repro India (down 33 per cent), Siyaram Silk Mills (down 31 per cent) and TechD Cybersecurity (down 31 per cent) lost more than 30 per cent in March 2026 quarter.

Other stocks like Mahindra Holidays & Resorts (down 27 per cent), Elecon Engineering (down 26 per cent), Vaibhav Global (down 25 per cent), Patel Engineering (down 25 per cent), Sudarshan Chemicals (down 21 per cent) and Neuland Laboratories (down 20 per cent) have cracked more than 20 per cent since the onset of March quarter.

Om Infra, Auto Auto and Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services are the other stocks which cracked 10-18 per cent in the recently concluded fourth quarter. Advait Energy Transitions, which was added in December 2025 quarter only, is the lone stock which has delivered positive return in Q4. The stock is up 16 per cent on a year-to-date basis as of March 31, 2026.

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If considered from their respective 52-week high, Vijay Kedia stocks are down up to 74 per cent from their recent peaks. 10 of his holdings are down 50-55 per cent from their highs. According to the data from trendlyne, Vijay Kishanlal Kedia publicly holds 17 stocks with a net worth of over Rs 920.6 crore as of December 31, 2025.

However, Vijay Kedia continued to remain constructive on markets and his picks. On March 26, he posted on X that the loss is not real, until you sell. He acknowledged the fall in his stock price and said, "worrying won’t raise prices. It will only disturb your peace, your mood, and even your family life."

"Markets don’t build wealth without first building your temperament. In my investing journey, I have seen many such phases. I was worried then too...I am human. But I learned to live with these moments instead of reacting to them. Everytime the cycle turned, every new bull phase took my portfolio to new highs," he said.