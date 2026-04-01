Missed March 31 deadline? Here's how you can still link your PAN and Aadhar

Missing the PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline is now beginning to show real consequences for taxpayers, with several financial and compliance-related disruptions coming into effect.

With the December 31, 2025 cut-off now past, any PAN that was not linked to Aadhaar has been marked inoperative, and this status is directly impacting tax filings, refunds and even routine financial transactions.

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READ MORE: PAN rules change from April 1: How to apply, when to use PAN Card under new guidelines

ITR filing comes to a halt

One of the most immediate effects is on income tax return filing.

An inactive PAN cannot be used on the income tax portal, effectively blocking taxpayers from filing returns. Any pending returns from earlier years remain stuck, and refunds, if due, are put on hold.

Interest on these refunds also does not accrue during the period the PAN remains inoperative, leading to a direct financial loss.

Higher tax deductions kick in

Without an active PAN, individuals are treated as if they have not provided one at all.

This triggers higher tax deductions at source:

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TDS may rise to 20% instead of the standard 10%

Employers may deduct tax at the highest applicable slab

TCS on purchases such as cars or foreign travel can increase, in some cases up to 5%

This means reduced take-home income and higher upfront tax outgo.

Tax records and credits get disrupted

An inoperative PAN also affects how tax records are maintained.

Form 26AS may not reflect updated TDS or TCS credits, and deductors may face difficulty issuing certificates. Tax-saving declarations through Form 15G or 15H also become unavailable, even for those whose income is below the taxable limits.

ALSO READ: Form 15H replaced by Form 121: What changes for senior citizens from April 1, 2026

Spillover into banking and investments

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The impact is not limited to taxes.

Banks may decline requests to open new accounts or update KYC details. Investment activities in mutual funds or stocks could face restrictions, and loan applications may be rejected due to incomplete compliance.

How to reactivate your PAN after March 31

The PAN can still be restored, but at a cost.

Taxpayers must pay a ₹1,000 penalty via the official tax portal and complete the linking process. Reactivation typically takes between 7 and 30 days, during which higher tax deductions will continue to apply.

Missing ITR deadlines adds further burden

An inactive PAN can also lead to delays in filing returns, which come with additional penalties.

Under Section 234A, delayed filing attracts interest at 1% per month on unpaid tax. Section 234B imposes similar interest if advance tax payments fall short, while Section 234C applies interest for underpayment of instalments.