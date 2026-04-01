Maruti Suzuki India shares climb nearly 2% on March sales; details here

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd rose 1.64 per cent on Wednesday to settle at Rs 12,500 after the company reported its March 2026 sales figures. Despite the uptick, the stock has declined 21.73 per cent over the last six months.

The country's largest carmaker posted a 16.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in total vehicle sales for March 2026, supported by strong export growth and steady demand across segments.

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Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 2,25,251 units during the month, including domestic and export volumes, compared with 1,92,984 units in March 2025, according to its exchange filing.

Domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales stood at 1,66,219 units in March 2026, up from 1,50,743 units in the year-ago period. Exports jumped 42.6 per cent YoY to 47,040 units from 32,968 units, indicating robust overseas demand for the company’s models.

Across segments, Maruti Suzuki reported growth in most categories. Sales in the mini segment rose marginally by 0.73 per cent to 11,741 units. The compact segment -- which includes models such as Baleno, Swift, Dzire and WagonR -- grew 7.2 per cent YoY to 71,789 units.

Overall passenger car sales increased 5.41 per cent to 83,530 units, compared with 79,237 units in March 2025.

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Utility vehicles (UVs) remained a key growth driver, with sales rising 16.7 per cent YoY to 71,356 units. The segment includes popular models such as Brezza, Ertiga, Grand Vitara and Jimny.