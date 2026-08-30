NRI pensioners and Jeevan Pramaan: Can an authorised agent submit your life certificate on your behalf?

The provision is particularly relevant for elderly pensioners living abroad who face difficulties with Aadhaar authentication, biometric or facial verification, or accessing digital services independently.

Under the arrangement, an authorised agent can submit the life certificate on behalf of the NRI pensioner or family pensioner. This means the pensioner does not have to make a personal appearance in India simply to complete the annual life certificate requirement.

The certificate, however, cannot simply be submitted without verification. It must be authenticated by one of the specified authorities, namely a magistrate, notary, banker or an Indian diplomatic representative.

This provides an offline route for pensioners who are unable to use the digital Jeevan Pramaan platform or for whom the online process becomes impractical while living overseas.

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Why online submission can be difficult

Jeevan Pramaan is an Aadhaar-based, biometric-enabled digital life certificate system designed to eliminate the need for pensioners to physically visit pension-disbursing authorities.

For pensioners living outside India, however, several practical hurdles can make the digital route difficult.

Some elderly pensioners may experience failures during biometric or facial authentication because of age-related changes in fingerprints, unclear facial images, inadequate lighting or technical problems with devices.

Another hurdle can be the absence of a working Indian mobile number linked to Aadhaar, which can create problems when OTP-based verification is required.

Older pensioners may also need assistance navigating mobile applications, websites and digital verification procedures. Those living abroad and away from family members in India may find it particularly difficult to arrange such support.

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Other options for NRI pensioners

The authorised-agent route is one of four alternative arrangements available to NRI pensioners and family pensioners who cannot complete the process digitally or travel to India.

Another option allows eligible overseas pensioners drawing pensions through banks covered under the Second Schedule of the RBI Act, 1934, to have their life certificate authenticated by an officer designated by the concerned bank, without requiring personal appearance.

Pensioners can also approach an Indian Embassy, High Commission or Consulate in their country of residence. An authorised diplomatic official can issue the life certificate after verifying details using documents such as the Pension Payment Order (PPO), passport photograph or another acceptable document.

These alternatives are intended to reduce the burden on overseas pensioners who face difficulties using Jeevan Pramaan online.