QR code ticketing for cashless transactions introduced at Northeast Frontier Railway stations; check details

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has installed QR code machines at 588 booking counters across its five divisions in order to support the “Digital India” initiative and facilitate cashless transactions. NFR officials announced that digital booking counters will be available in Katihar, Alipurduar, Rangiya, Lumding, and Tinsukia.

Which railway stations will implement QR code ticketing?

The distribution of digital booking counters is as follows: 167 in Katihar, 96 in Alipurduar, 87 in Rangiya, 175 in Lumding, and 63 in Tinsukia. With the festive season underway, Sharma noted that NFR has also launched several special trains to accommodate the increased passenger demand.

How will QR code ticketing benefit rail passengers?

The QR code-based ticketing system enables passengers to book tickets through various digital platforms. By scanning the QR code at the station, passengers can easily obtain their tickets without the need for physical interaction, reducing queues at counters and expediting the ticketing process. This cashless and faster method also enhances security.

The adoption of QR code-based ticketing represents a major advancement in NFR's continued initiative to modernize passenger services. This complements the previous implementation of mobile app-based ticketing through the Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) app, giving passengers the convenience of booking unreserved tickets from their smartphones.

Aligned with the objectives of the 'Digital India' program, this effort promotes contactless ticketing, cashless transactions, and improved customer convenience and experience, reflecting NFR's commitment to innovation and enhancing passenger satisfaction.

How will the QR system work?

