SBI revises BSBD account withdrawal charges from October 1, 2026; check details

The revised rule also changes what counts towards the monthly free withdrawal limit. Earlier, digital transactions were excluded while calculating the four free transactions. Under the new framework, that exclusion has been removed.

The four free withdrawals will include ATM cash withdrawals at SBI and other banks, cash withdrawals through the branch channel and cash transactions through Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS).

What is SBI BSBD Account?

A Basic Savings Bank Deposit account is designed primarily to promote financial inclusion by allowing customers, particularly those from lower-income sections, to access basic banking services without the burden of maintaining a minimum balance.

SBI does not require BSBD account holders to maintain a minimum balance. However, the account does not offer a cheque book facility. Customers can withdraw money at branches using a withdrawal form or through ATMs. Account holders are also provided with a basic RuPay ATM-cum-debit card.

Advertisement

MUST READ: More women joining workforce: Is India moving towards more dual-income households?

Customers opening an SBI BSBD account cannot simultaneously maintain another savings bank account with the bank. If a customer already has an SBI savings account, it must be closed within 30 days of opening the BSBD account.

Which services are free of cost?

Apart from four free cash withdrawals each month, SBI offers several services without charges to BSBD account holders.

The basic RuPay ATM-cum-debit card is issued free of cost, and customers are not required to pay an annual maintenance charge for the card. Electronic credits through payment channels such as NEFT and RTGS are also free.

Deposits or collection of cheques issued by the central or state governments do not attract charges. SBI also does not levy a fee for activating an inoperative BSBD account.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Child’s PPF account: Parents cannot deposit ₹1.5 lakh each — Know the combined limit

However, customers should note that account closure charges may apply.

The revised withdrawal rules make it important for BSBD account holders to track their monthly cash transactions, particularly if they frequently use ATMs, branches or AEPS services. Exceeding the four free withdrawals could result in additional charges from October 1.

MUST READ: SEBI NRI onboarding reform may unlock more foreign capital for Indian markets, says Nithin Kamath