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RailTel Corporation shares climb after securing nearly Rs 167 crore EPFO order

RailTel Corporation shares climb after securing nearly Rs 167 crore EPFO order

RAILTEL277.15(1.00%)

The stock was last seen trading 4.28 per cent higher at Rs 289 during the afternoon session. Despite the day's rise, RailTel shares remained down 22.04 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Aug 19, 2026 1:11 PM IST
RailTel Corporation shares climb after securing nearly Rs 167 crore EPFO orderRailTel is a Navratna public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways.

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India Ltd rose in Wednesday's trading session after the company received a work order from the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

The stock was last seen trading 4.28 per cent higher at Rs 289 during the afternoon session. Despite the day's rise, RailTel shares remained down 22.04 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

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According to the company's exchange filing, the latest order involves an extension of the work order for a year to provide Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) through RailTel.

The order is valued at around Rs 166.80 crore, including taxes.

Prior to the EPFO order, RailTel had received a work order from the Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) for the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning, along with operation and maintenance, of an Integrated Gate Automation System (IGAS) at Kandla.

The DPA order is for a period of five years and is valued at around Rs 63 crore, excluding taxes.

RailTel Q1 results

RailTel's consolidated net profit declined marginally by 0.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 65.8 crore in the first quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 66.1 crore in the year-ago quarter.

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Revenue from operations increased 20.1 per cent YoY to Rs 893 crore from Rs 744 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) rose 13.6 per cent YoY to Rs 132 crore from Rs 116 crore. The EBITDA margin stood at 14.7 per cent, compared with 15.6 per cent in the year-ago period.

RailTel is a Navratna public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Railways. The company operates an extensive pan-India optical fibre network and provides information and communications technology (ICT) and telecom infrastructure services.

As of June 2026, the government held a 72.84 per cent stake in RailTel Corporation.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Aug 19, 2026 1:09 PM IST
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