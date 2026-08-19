Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
corporate
Your next Zomato order could cost 10-30% more. Here's why food delivery may get costlier

Your next Zomato order could cost 10-30% more. Here's why food delivery may get costlier

ETERNAL318.90(0.95%)

Zomato says shifting food deliveries from plastic to sustainable packaging could raise order costs by 10% to 30%. The company says wider adoption and scale are needed to bring those prices down.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 19, 2026 11:08 AM IST
Your next Zomato order could cost 10-30% more. Here's why food delivery may get costlierZomato
SUMMARY
  • Packaging already accounts for about 5% of a typical order bill
  • Consumers remain reluctant to pay a premium for greener delivery materials
  • Zomato says scale can lower sustainable packaging costs over time

For customers already keeping a close watch on the final bill, ordering food online may become 10% to 30% costlier if sustainable and biodegradable packaging materials are used. Anjali Ravi Kumar, Chief Sustainability Officer at Zomato Limited, said the shift away from plastic packaging could raise costs for consumers.

Advertisement

Related Articles

At present, most food deliveries are sent in plastic containers or plastic wrapping materials, and packaging usually makes up about 5% of the total cost of an order, a cost that is borne by the consumer. Kumar said the move to greener alternatives is being shaped by both environmental concerns and the limits of what customers are willing to pay.

In a conversation with The Hindu, Kumar said the toughest challenge in replacing plastic packaging in food delivery with sustainable alternative materials such as Bagasse, aluminium, paper, and earthenware was affordability. She said consumers were unwilling to absorb such a premium for going green.

“Customers have to pay for the packaging; however, their willingness to pay for sustainable packaging has its limits. Sustainable packaging can become affordable as adoption increases and economies of scale kick in. Once the scale is achieved, the prices will naturally go down,’’ she elaborated.

Advertisement

She further said that Zomato had been encouraging packaging start-ups and restaurant partners to focus on acceptable price points and reduce costs through better manufacturing and distribution. To take this campaign forward, Zomato has launched PackSwitch, an interactive website to help restaurants, cloud kitchens and independent food entrepreneurs find the right sustainable packaging for each item on their menu.

The platform offers information on alternative packaging materials, their functionality, business viability, and environmental impact. According to her, packaging is an important decision, especially in food deliveries, as it has to be able to handle everything from biryani to desserts while surviving the entire delivery journey. “Restaurants should plan their packaging based on their cuisine, the brand communication and the cost,’’ she added.

Advertisement

Zomato has also introduced a low-plastic-packaging filter on its app to allow customers to identify restaurants using reduced-plastic packaging, she claimed. Zomato’s Plastic-Free Future Programme has recognised more than 10,000 restaurants across over 500 cities for using alternatives to plastic packaging for their main menu items, as the company continues to push for wider adoption of such materials.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 19, 2026 11:08 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more