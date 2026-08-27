Small Finance Bank FD rates cross 8%: Should you move money from SBI, HDFC Bank or ICICI Bank?

MUST READ: Small finance bank FDs offer 8.10% vs SBI’s 6.45%: Is the extra 165 bps worth the risk?

Should you move your FD?

The higher rate can be attractive, but investors should not make the decision based on the headline rate alone. The first consideration is tenure. Suryoday’s 8.25% rate, for instance, is available on a five-year deposit. Utkarsh offers 8.10% for 666 days, while Unity’s 8% rate is available for 501 days. Shivalik offers 8% for roughly two years.

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Therefore, an investor who does not want to lock money away for five years may find a slightly lower rate on a shorter-tenure FD more suitable.

MUST READ: HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, Slice SFB and ESAF SFB revise FD rates; senior investors can earn up to 8.50%

The second consideration is deposit insurance. Deposits with banks are insured by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) up to ₹5 lakh per depositor per bank, including principal and interest. This makes diversification important for investors placing larger amounts in bank FDs.

Suryoday vs Other Banks: Highest FD Rates

Bank Highest Rate Tenure Suryoday SFB 8.25% 5 years Utkarsh SFB 8.10% 666 days Shivalik SFB 8.00% 21 months–7 years Jana SFB 8.00% 3 years Unity SFB 8.00% 1 year 4 months–15 days Ujjivan SFB 7.80% 2 years Bandhan Bank 7.45% 2 years IDFC First Bank 7.25% 3 years Yes Bank 7.25% 18–24 months RBL Bank 7.20% 3 years Bank of Baroda 6.75% 555 days Bank of India 6.70% 3 years PNB 6.60% 444 days

How much does the higher rate matter?

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For a ₹10 lakh deposit, an 8.50% simple annual interest rate would generate about ₹85,000 in interest in a year before tax, compared with roughly ₹65,000 at 6.50%. The actual maturity amount will depend on the tenure and compounding frequency.

Senior citizens can also benefit from higher rates, with Suryoday, Shivalik and Unity offering up to 8.50% in the supplied data.

Ultimately, moving money from a large bank to an SFB can make sense for investors prioritising higher FD returns, provided they assess the tenure, liquidity requirements, tax impact and DICGC coverage. Rather than shifting the entire corpus, spreading deposits across institutions and maturities can help balance returns and risk.

ALSO READ: Suryoday SFB FD rates revised: Up to 8.50% for senior citizens, 5-year FD offers 8.25%; check details