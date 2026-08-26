Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Apple event 2026 announced for September 9: iPhone 18 Pro series, iPhone Ultra, and more to debut

Apple event 2026 announced for September 9: iPhone 18 Pro series, iPhone Ultra, and more to debut

iPhone 18 Pro will officially debut on September 9 at the Apple event. Here's what you need to know.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aishwarya Panda
Aishwarya Panda
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 26, 2026 11:09 PM IST
Apple event 2026 announced for September 9: iPhone 18 Pro series, iPhone Ultra, and more to debutApple event 2026

Apple has officially revealed its annual iPhone launch date, which is scheduled for September 9, 2026. The tech giant will be hosting the launch party at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, as each year. Only selected members from the media and creator community will be attending the event. However, people around the world can watch the live stream of the event at 10:30 p.m. IST.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Apple event 2026: When and where to watch

Apple has announced September 9, 2026, for the annual iPhone refresh. This year's event tagline is "Surprise and Shine." The launch event will be live-streamed online across Apple platforms and its official YouTube channel. Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, shared an X post saying, "Surprise and shine! It’s almost time for the #AppleEvent, on Wednesday, September 9!"

The event is expected to unveil the long-anticipated iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the iPhone Ultra, Apple's first foldable phone. In addition, we can also expect to see new accessories like Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4. Reports also suggest that Apple could launch a home hub, a new Apple TV 4K, and an updated HomePod mini.

Advertisement

Along with hardware products, Apple may also announce the official debut of iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS Golden Gate, and other upcoming software updates.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aishwarya Panda
Aishwarya Panda

I’m a technology journalist with over four years of experience writing about the constantly evolving tech world. I cover a wide range of topics, from artificial intelligence and consumer tech to the digital trends that quietly shape how we live and work every day.

I’m especially interested in smartphone innovation, particularly how AI is transforming productivity and camera experiences. Whether it’s on-device intelligence, computational photography, or practical AI features, I enjoy breaking down complex technology into stories that are easy to understand and genuinely useful for readers.

Through my work, I like to look beyond what’s new and focus on how technology is actually changing the way we work, create, and connect.

Published on: Aug 26, 2026 10:59 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more