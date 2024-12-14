75% tax due by December 15: What happens if you miss Sunday's Advance Tax deadline?

The clock is ticking for taxpayers. December 15, 2024, is the advance tax payment deadline for the financial year 2024-25. Salaried employees, freelancers, and businesses are expected to fulfill their obligations by this date to stay compliant with income tax regulations. But with the deadline landing on a Sunday, many are asking: what happens if it’s missed?
Here’s the complete lowdown.
How much tax do I have to pay? Calculate now
What Is Advance Tax?
Advance tax, or "pay as you earn" tax, is income tax paid in installments throughout the year instead of at the end of the fiscal year. It applies to individuals and businesses with an annual tax liability of Rs 10,000 or more.
.
The payment schedule is divided into four installments:
What If You Miss Dec. 15?
The good news: if December 15 falls on a Sunday, taxpayers get an automatic extension. Payments can be made the next working day — December 16, 2024 — without penalties or interest.
This relief stems from a longstanding rule clarified by the Income Tax Department:
“If the last day for payment of any installment of advance tax is a day on which the receiving bank is closed, the payment can be made on the next working day without attracting interest under sections 234B or 234C of the Income Tax Act,” the department noted in a 1994 circular.
How To Pay Your Advance Tax
Here’s a quick guide to making the payment:
With the extension, taxpayers can breathe easier. Just ensure the payment is made by Dec. 16 to avoid issues.
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today