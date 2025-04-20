Avoid late fees: E-pay system lets taxpayers skip the lines and clear dues from home. Here's how to use it

A missed tax deadline can cost more than just money it can trigger penalties, legal notices, and a tangle of compliance issues. To make timely payments easier, the Income Tax Department has introduced a digital gateway that simplifies the process, slashes delays, and puts control back in the hands of taxpayers.
The ‘e-pay tax’ feature on the Income Tax Department’s e-filing portal now enables individuals to pay their taxes quickly and securely. Whether using net banking, debit cards, NEFT/RTGS, or payment gateways, taxpayers can settle dues without visiting a bank or tax office.
How to use the e-pay tax feature
This seamless digital route minimises errors, ensures safe payments, and helps taxpayers stay compliant with confidence.