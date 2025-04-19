ITR Filing 2025: No tax liability? You might still have to file ITR in 2025 — here's why 

As the assessment year 2025-26 begins, taxpayers are urged to file their Income Tax Returns (ITR) on the Income Tax portal. It is crucial to submit the relevant forms and declare financial gains to avoid legal consequences, even if one is exempt from paying taxes. While some groups in India, including those earning below certain thresholds, receive relief under existing ITR laws, the requirement to file a return remains imperative. Each individual with taxable income whose accounts are not audited is obligated to file an ITR, ensuring compliance with tax regulations.

For individuals earning below the income tax threshold, exemptions from paying taxes are possible, leading to a full refund upon filing. These individuals must meticulously disclose their income and the nature of exemptions alongside valid documentation to substantiate their claims. The Income Tax Department emphasises the necessity of filing a return to adhere to legal expectations, even for those who might not owe any taxes.

Senior citizens, particularly those aged 75 and above, receive specific exemptions from filing returns, provided they meet certain criteria. Those receiving pension and interest income from a specified bank account can avoid the annual return filing. This relief, however, is conditional upon completing a declaration using Form 12BBA and submitting it to a designated bank. Once this procedural requirement is fulfilled, qualifying seniors can opt out of filing their Income Tax Returns.

The benefits extended to senior citizens underscore the importance of understanding tax obligations and processes. Although filing requirements for certain groups are relaxed, ensuring that declarations and disclosures are accurate remains crucial to avoid potential legal issues. Compliance with these stipulations is vital for maintaining transparency and preventing any future complications with the Income Tax Department.

The legal framework around ITR filing in India mandates that even those exempt from paying taxes must observe disclosure requirements. This includes providing comprehensive documentation of income sources and exemptions claimed. Such measures ensure that individuals, regardless of their tax liability, remain compliant with national tax laws. By fulfilling these obligations, taxpayers safeguard themselves against any unforeseen legal challenges.

