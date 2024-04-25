CBDT extends due date for filing Form 10A/10AB for charitable and religious trusts up to June 30

The Income Tax department on Thursday extended the deadline for charitable and religious trusts to furnish registration applications with tax authorities till June 30. In a circular, issued on April 25, 2024, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said the due date for filing Form 10A/ Form 10AB under the Income-tax Act, 1961, is now till June 30.

The tax department had earlier extended the due date for filing Form 10A/ Form 10AB till September 30, 2023. The department had earlier extended the due date for filing Form 10A/ Form 10AB by trusts, institutions and funds multiple times to mitigate genuine hardships of the taxpayers.

"Considering the representations received by CBDT requesting for further extension of due date for filing of such forms beyond the last extended date of September 30, 2023, and with a view to avoid genuine hardships to taxpayers, CBDT has extended the due date of filing Form 10A/Form 10AB up to June 30, 2024, in respect of certain provisions of section 10(23C)/ section 12A/ section 80G/ and section 35 of the Act," the CBDT said in a statement.

In India, there are generally two types of trusts: private and public trusts—which include religious and charitable trusts.

Form 10A applies to a charitable or religious trust for applying and obtaining registration under Section 12A. Those charitable or religious trusts who wish to claim exemptions under Sections 11 and 12 are required to get registered under the Income Tax Act of India by filing Form 10A.

Form 10B enables a taxpayer to file an audit report if the taxpayer has applied for or is already registered as charitable or religious trust/institution by filing Form 10A. Form 10B is accessed by the CA added by the taxpayer under the My CA service and is assigned the relevant form.

CBDT further clarified that if any such existing trust, institution or fund had failed to file Form 10A for AY 2022-23 within the extended due date, and subsequently, applied for provisional registration as a new entity and received Form 10AC, can also now avail this opportunity to surrender the said Form 10AC and apply for registration for AY 2022-23 as an existing trust, institution or fund, in Form 10A till June 30, 2024.

It is also clarified that those trusts, institutions or funds whose applications for re-registration were rejected solely on the grounds of late filing or filing under wrong section code, may also submit fresh application in Form 10AB within the aforesaid extended deadline of 30th June, 2024.

The applications as per Form 10A/ Form 10AB shall be filed electronically through the e-filing portal of Income Tax Department.