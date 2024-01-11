Income Tax Return 2024: 5 things to know before claiming HRA exemption

For taxpayers, there is the big choice between the old and new tax regimes. The new tax regime is designed to benefit individuals with fewer deductions, while the old one is more suitable for those who are eligible for a myriad of exemptions and deductions such as House Rent Allowance (HRA), health insurance, home insurance, and deductions under section 80C like Public Provident Fund (PPF), Employee Provident Fund (EPF), insurance, and Equity Linked Saving Schemes (ELSS), to name a few.

It is essential to understand that the choice of the tax regime is subjective and depends on individual circumstances. Therefore, taxpayers should carefully consider the benefits available under both the regimes before making their final informed decision. For the taxpayers who claim HRA specifically, under the old tax regime, here are 5 important things to consider before claiming the exemption:

HRA Calculation

HRA is not fully exempted. It can be claimed as per the Act, and the exemption is allowed at the least of the following:

Actual HRA received by the employee 40% of basic salary for a non-metro city or 50% of basic salary if the rented property is in metro cities like Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai Actual rent paid less 10% of basic alary

Also remember that HRA deduction is only available for rent paid for residential premises and does not include the cost of utilities like electricity, gas, etc.

Documents required for HRA

Employees claiming HRA exemption need to submit evidence, including details of rent paid, the name and address of the landlord, and the landlord's PAN if the aggregate rent paid exceeds Rs 1 lakh. If the landlord does not provide a PAN, the employee should obtain a declaration in Form 60 from the landlord, ensuring that the landlord's total income declared does not exceed the maximum amount not chargeable to tax. There are no restrictions for claiming HRA deduction on rent paid to parents/relatives. However, due to the nature of the relationship it is advisable to maintain requisite paper trail of payment and proof of lease. Rent receipts submitted to the employer for amounts above Rs 5,000 per month should be affixed with a revenue stamp.

HRA and Home Loan Benefits

There is no restriction on claiming simultaneous tax benefits for HRA and a home loan for the same year if the conditions prescribed under tax laws are satisfied. To claim HRA benefits, one must actually be paying rent for the residential accommodation occupied, not owned by the taxpayer. HRA benefits are calculated for the period for which rent is actually paid, not for the entire year You can claim the interest for whole of the year even if you have obtained possession of the house on the last day of the financial year

Rent exceeding Rs 50,000 pm

Salaried employees paying rent exceeding Rs 50,000 per month should ensure that TDS at 5% is deducted and deposited as per section 194IB. A challan cum statement of deposit in form 26QC should be submitted to the employer along with the rent receipt.

Bogus Deductions and Claims