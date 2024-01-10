Old Bridge Mutual Fund launches maiden NFO; subscription window will be open from Jan 17 to 19

Old Bridge Mutual Fund, sponsored by Old Bridge Capital Management Private Limited, is making a foray into the mutual fund industry with its maiden new fund offer (NFO) for Old Bridge Focused Equity Fund, which is an open-ended multi-cap equity scheme that will invest in 30 stocks.

This scheme aims to provide investors a unique opportunity to participate in the growth potential of carefully selected companies.

The NFO is open for subscription from January 17 to 19. Investors can participate with a minimum SIP investment of Rs 2,500 and multiples of Rs 1 thereafter. For lump-sum investments, the minimum amount is Rs 5,000. The scheme will be benchmarked against the S&P BSE 500 TRI.

The fund’s primary objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation by strategically investing in a maximum of 30 stocks across different market capitalisations (i.e. small-, mid-cap, and large-cap). This multi-cap approach is designed to identify businesses with the potential to compound capital over the long term, focusing on companies with enduring economic moats with long-term franchise value and continued growth potential.

The fund will be managed by seasoned investment professionals Kenneth Andrade and Tarang Agrawal, leveraging their combined experience and expertise to navigate the dynamic market conditions.

Kenneth Andrade, CIO of Old Bridge Asset Management Private Limited and founder director of Old Bridge Capital Management Private Limited, said: “We are excited to introduce our first equity fund to investors seeking long-term capital appreciation. The fund’s strategy is aligned with our investment philosophy focusing on early-cycle businesses with strong leadership and growth potential.”

He added, “The launch of the Old Bridge Focused Equity Fund aligns with the unprecedented growth in India's mutual funds industry as highlighted by recent data from the industry trade body AMFI. With over 20 million new investment accounts and a 19% increase in fund assets during the first 11 months of 2023, India surpasses global peers like the US, Japan, and China”.

Also read: Old vs new tax regime: What investment proofs must taxpayers submit to their employer?

Also read: Gold and silver prices today: Yellow metal recovers amid market reassessment of Fed rate cut, silver correct by 0.52%

Also read: Credit card companies curb incentives, but customers demand cards with fuel-related benefits: Study

Key fund features:

Concentration & Alpha Generation: Aiming for long-term returns through active alpha generation by investing in a maximum of 30 carefully selected stocks across market caps (multi-cap).

Buy and Hold Strategy: Focuses on long-term capital appreciation through a disciplined buy-and-hold approach, selecting companies with robust growth potential.

Low Debt and High Efficiency: Prioritizes financially strong companies with low debt and high capital efficiency for increased resilience and stability.

Early Cycle Identification: Targets companies early in their growth cycles, potentially capturing significant upside as they establish market leadership.

Experienced Management: As mentioned above, the fund is led by Kenneth Andrade, a seasoned fund manager with over 30 years of experience and a proven track record of success.

In the past decade, the Indian mutual fund industry has experienced an astounding growth of over six times, with its assets under management surging from approximately Rs 8 lakh crore in 2013 to an impressive Rs 50.8 lakh crore by the end of 2023, as per data released by AMFI. This remarkable journey accentuates the industry’s resilience and adaptability, reflecting its ability to evolve against the dynamic backdrop of India's growth story.