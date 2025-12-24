Income Tax Return: Revised ITR vs belated ITR? What taxpayers should note before December 31

The Income Tax Department provides taxpayers a window to correct errors or fill gaps in their income tax returns through revised or belated filings under the provisions of the Income Tax Act. This option allows individuals to amend mistakes or omissions made in their original ITR, but it is governed by a firm statutory timeline.

A revised or belated return must be filed by December 31 of the relevant assessment year, or before the tax authorities complete the assessment, whichever comes first. Missing this deadline closes the regular route for corrections.

For income earned during the 2024–25 financial year (assessment year 2025–26), December 31, 2025, is the final date to file a belated return or revise one already submitted. After this cut-off, taxpayers cannot make changes or submit delayed returns through the normal filing process. While a belated return can be revised in the same manner as an original return, this flexibility is available only until December 31, making timely action essential to remain compliant.

Revised ITR vs belated ITR

A revised return is a facility provided under Section 139(5) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, that allows taxpayers to correct mistakes or omissions made in their original income tax return (ITR). If, after filing the return, you realise that certain income was missed, deductions were wrongly claimed, calculations were incorrect, or required disclosures were overlooked, you can file a revised return to rectify these errors. Taxpayers can also revise a return if they selected the wrong ITR form or claimed a lower refund than what they were actually eligible for.

Common errors that can be corrected through a revised return include under-reporting or over-reporting of income, omission of eligible deductions or exemptions, arithmetic mistakes, and incomplete or inaccurate disclosures. Importantly, a revised return replaces the original return, and only the latest revised version is considered valid by the tax authorities.

The deadline to file a revised return is 31 December of the relevant assessment year or before the completion of the assessment, whichever is earlier. For example, for income earned during FY 2024–25 (AY 2025–26), the revised return must be filed on or before 31 December 2025, provided the assessment has not already been completed.

A belated return, on the other hand, is filed under Section 139(4) when a taxpayer misses the original due date for filing the ITR. For FY 2024–25, the original due date was 16 September 2025, while the deadline for filing a belated return is 31 December 2025. Filing a belated return is advisable to remain compliant, even if the original deadline was missed.

However, belated returns come with limitations. Business and capital losses cannot be carried forward, except for losses from house property. Additionally, taxpayers lose the option to file under the old tax regime and may face notices or scrutiny due to delayed compliance.

Updated ITR

Even after the December 31, 2025, deadline for revising returns lapses, taxpayers still have limited options to correct their tax records. Corrections can be made either by filing an “Updated Return” or by submitting an income tax return if a request for condonation of delay is approved by the Income Tax Department.

The Updated Income Tax Return is available to eligible taxpayers who wish to disclose income or rectify mistakes and omissions in a return that has already been filed. However, this facility comes with conditions. Taxpayers must pay the additional tax arising from the undisclosed income along with applicable interest, and the updated return cannot be used to claim a refund or reduce an existing tax liability.

Alternatively, taxpayers may apply for condonation of delay by approaching the prescribed authority. If permission is granted, they can file returns to claim refunds or carry forward eligible losses. Such applications are examined by the tax authorities based on prescribed monetary limits, and approval is granted at their discretion.