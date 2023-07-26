Income Tax Returns: Facing difficulties in filing ITR? Check out these alternatives

Taxpayers may face various problems while filing their returns online. For instance, there may be technical issues, a need for clarification on the functioning of the Income tax website, certain taxpayers may find the return filing process complicated, such as selecting the correct ITR, etc. Such taxpayers may opt for the following:

1. Use JSON Utility: File returns using JSON Utility provided on the income tax portal if the taxpayer finds it challenging to furnish their return online due to auto logout/ timeout sessions.

2: Take help from third-party websites/qualified professionals: “Taxpayers may opt for third-party return filing websites enabling taxpayers to file their returns duly. Besides, one of the best alternatives is to avail the help of qualified professionals to furnish the tax returns which may minimise the probability of errors in such return,” said Suresh Surana, Founder of RSM India.

3. Call the tax helpline number: Taxpayers may connect to the tax helpline in case of any technical errors they face in filing such returns. “Taxpayers facing any issues relating to e-filing of Income Tax Returns or Forms, Intimation, Rectification, Refund and Other Income Tax processing can raise a grievance on special contact numbers. Working Hours (Call centre) 08 AM to 08 PM – Monday to Friday & 09 AM to 06 PM – Saturday. The numbers are 1800 103 0025, 1800 419 0025, +91-80-46122000, +91-80-61464700,” said Maneet Pal Singh, Partner, I.P. Pasricha & Co.

4. Taxpayer assistance centre: It is a physical location operated by the tax authority in some countries, where taxpayers can seek in-person assistance and support related to their tax matters. These centres are typically run by government tax agencies and are set up to provide face-to-face aid to individuals and businesses with various tax-related issues.

5. Tax forum and communities: Tax forums and online communities are platforms where individuals and businesses can come together to discuss various tax-related topics, share information, ask questions and seek tax advice. These communities are valuable resources for gaining insights, learning about tax laws, understanding tax procedures and staying up-to-date with the latest tax changes and regulations.

“When participating in tax forums and communities, remember that the information shared should be considered general advice, and it is always essential to verify any critical tax-related information with the official tax authorities or a qualified tax professional,” said Singh.