IPL tickets hit with 40% GST: Watching cricket now costs like a luxury, here's what you pay now

Watching IPL just got more expensive. Under the revised GST structure effective September 22, 2025, tickets to Indian Premier League matches and similar sporting events will now be taxed at 40%, up from the previous 28%. The sharp increase places IPL tickets in the highest GST slab—alongside casinos, race clubs, and luxury goods—bringing a significant price bump for cricket fans across the country.

Under the earlier regime, a ₹1,000 IPL ticket attracted 28% GST, taking the total to ₹1,280. With the new 40% rate, the same ticket will now cost ₹1,400. That’s ₹120 more for every ₹1,000 spent—a 12% increase in effective cost.

Here’s how the increase plays out at different price points:

A ₹500 ticket now costs ₹700 instead of ₹640, a ₹60 increase

A ₹1,000 ticket now costs ₹1,400 instead of ₹1,280, a ₹120 increase

A ₹2,000 ticket now costs ₹2,800 instead of ₹2,560, a ₹240 increase

The new tax rate is uniform across IPL and other high-value sporting events, lumping them in with sectors traditionally considered non-essential or luxury. This marks a significant shift in how sports entertainment is taxed, aligning match-viewing with consumption of goods like tobacco or services like betting.

While the GST Council has framed the move under revenue alignment, the hike draws a stark line between grassroots-level sports and commercial tournaments. Notably, tickets to regular cricket matches remain at 18%, meaning IPL and similar premium leagues are uniquely affected by the 40% rate.

The change is part of a broader GST overhaul that targets sin goods and high-end discretionary spending. For IPL attendees, it means steeper prices per ticket and a heavier tax burden per match—even before factoring in stadium charges and online booking fees.