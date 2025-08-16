ITR-6 utility goes live amid complaints of bugs, short filing window

The Income Tax Department has finally released the Excel utility for ITR-6—nearly a week after rolling out ITR-5—leaving companies with just a month to file returns before the September 15 deadline.

ITR-6 is the form designated for companies not claiming exemptions under Section 11. The new utility, released on August 14, comes amid mounting concerns from chartered accountants and taxpayers about delayed timelines and ongoing technical glitches.

“This is the time for chartered accountants to work on companies’ audit reports—the deadline for which is September 30,” said CA Pratibha Goyal, partner at PD Gupta & Company. “Only last week, ITR-5 was released. So, the time which is left for filing income tax return is not sufficient.”

Alongside ITR-6, the department has also enabled updated return filing for Assessment Years 2021–22 and 2022–23 through ITR-3 and ITR-4. Previously, online and Excel utilities had been rolled out in phases: ITR-1 and ITR-4 (May 29 and June 4), ITR-2 and ITR-3 (July), and ITR-5 (August 8).

Despite the staggered release, many users have reported technical issues with forms—particularly ITR-2—and difficulties accessing essential documents like the Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Tax Information Summary (TIS).

With the return filing deadline fast approaching, professionals are urging the department to streamline access and resolve bugs swiftly to avoid last-minute filing chaos.