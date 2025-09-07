ITR deadline extension: CA groups demand relief as filing chaos hits peak across India

With technical glitches, delayed form releases, and natural disasters disrupting operations, major tax associations across India are urging the Income Tax Department to extend the September 15, ITR filing deadline.

The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FKCCI) and the Chartered Accountants Association, Surat (CAAS) have joined growing calls for deadline extensions, citing a slew of unresolved issues plaguing the current income tax filing cycle.

In separate letters to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), both bodies detailed a breakdown in the system: from late utility rollouts to persistent portal failures and burdensome new compliance formats. FKCCI noted that extensive changes to ITR forms, coupled with system malfunctions, have “compromised our ability to comply with the timelines.”

CAAS went further, accusing the CBDT of administrative indifference. It flagged serious delays — ITR-5, 6, and 7 utilities were released between August 8 and August 21 — and slammed the department for leaving auditors just over 40 days to complete “the most exhaustive compliance work of the year.”

“Tax portals dominate the various processes in taxation these days,” said CAAS President Hardik Kakadiya, adding that form releases are habitually delayed, often accompanied by bugs that cripple users' ability to file.

CAAS also raised alarms over floods affecting multiple states, pointing to power outages, stranded staff, and inoperable offices. In its letter, the association rejected the idea of an “extension” and instead demanded “time compensation” — asserting that the delay stemmed from systemic failures, not user negligence.

With the festival season looming, CAAS argued that statutory work during cultural holidays is unfair and “not meant for slogging over half-functional utilities and glitchy portals.”

The I-T Department has yet to respond to the demand for deadline relief.