ITR Filing 2024: How can salaried employees download Form 16, 16A and 27D from TRACES website?

The ITR Filing is an important annual tax-related exercise must for all taxpayers. Taxpayers need to furnish many documents to support their tax claims as mentioned in the Income Tax Act. For all salaried individuals, Form 16 is an essential TDS Certificate provided by employers to employees that documents the TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) from salary and other components.

Companies deduct and deposit TDS every month once the salary is transferred to employee accounts. Form 16 is an exhaustive document that contains all essential details required for the submission of income tax returns. It is mandatory for employers to issue this form to their employees upon completion of each financial year. Employers usually provide Form 16 to their employees towards the end of May or before mid-June every year.

Part A of Form 16 provides details of TDS deducted and deposited quarterly details of PAN and TAN of the employer and other information.

How to download the forms from TRACES website

Salaried employees can get Form 16 from the employer on or before the 15th of June of the following year, immediately after the financial year in which the tax is deducted. Form 16 can be downloaded from TRACES website, but not fully. TRACES stands for the TDS Reconciliation Analysis and Correction Enabling System.

Form 16 A provides a summary of the tax deductions undertaken by the employer on behalf of the employee, which are then reported to the Income Tax Department.

Form 27D is a quarterly statement which shows that the collector has collected and paid the tax to the government, allowing the recipient to claim a tax credit in their Income Tax returns.

It is to be noted that Form 16 Part B cannot be downloaded.

Steps to download Form 16, 16 A and 27D

1. Go to TRACES website – https://www.tdscpc.gov.in/en/home.html

2. Go to ‘Login’ section and select ‘taxpayer’ from the dropdown menu

3. Enter User ID, Password and PAN to log in

4. Go to ‘View/Verify Tax Credit’ section

5. Select Provisional TDS Certificate 16/16A/27D

6. A page will pop up, here you have to enter TAN of employer, Financial Year, Quarter for which request will be made

7. Under the dropdown of ‘Provisional Certificate Type’, select the Form to be downloaded from options Form 16, 16A, 27D.

Details you need on Form 16 while filing your return

> Allowances exempt under Section 10

> Break up of deductions under Section 16

> Taxable salary

> Income (or admissible loss) from house property reported by an employee and offered for TDS

> Income under the head ‘Other Sources’ offered for TDS

> Break up of Section 80C deductions

> The aggregate of Section 80C deductions (gross and deductible amount)

> Tax payable or refund due

