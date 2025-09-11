ITR filing deadline alert: Will Finance Ministry hold firm on September 15 cutoff?

Will the ITR deadline be extended again? With just days to go before the September 15 cutoff, the Finance Ministry has issued a fresh reminder—but stayed silent on any further relief, raising speculation that taxpayers may be out of time.

In a detailed communication dated September 7, the government reiterated that the extended due date for filing Income Tax Returns for FY 2024–25 (AY 2025–26) remains September 15, 2025. While the original deadline of July 31 was already pushed back by 45 days, this latest note suggests the government sees that extension as sufficient.

Advertisement

Related Articles

That silence has fueled doubt. After a season marked by ITR utility delays, AIS mismatches, and frequent portal glitches, many expected at least a partial extension—especially in regions affected by weather or internet disruptions.

Yet the ministry’s tone was clear: “Timely filing helps avoid penalties, ensures faster processing of refunds, and also serves as an official financial record for loans, visas, and other financial requirements.”

Late filers face steep costs:

₹5,000 penalty (₹1,000 if income is under ₹5 lakh)

1% monthly interest on any unpaid tax

As of September 11, the Income Tax Department reported that approximately 5.13 crore income tax returns (ITRs) had been filed for the assessment year 2025–26. Of these, around 4.84 crore returns were verified, and about 3.49 crore returns had already been processed.

Advertisement

The surge in filings last year—7.28 crore by July 31—has not yet been matched, even after the extension. The government sees that growth as proof of increasing tax compliance and digital adoption, especially under the new tax regime.

Still, glitches remain a concern. Errors in validation, slow uploads, and mismatches between AIS, TIS, and Form 26AS continue to frustrate taxpayers.