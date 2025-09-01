ITR filing deadline AY 2025-26: Portal woes, TDS delays fuel deadline extension pressure

With just over two weeks until the September 15 deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) for Assessment Year 2025–26, uncertainty looms over whether the government will grant another extension.

The deadline was already pushed once—from July 31 to September 15—for individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), and non-audit cases. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had cited delayed ITR forms, late utility rollouts, and persistent TDS reconciliation issues. Companies and audited entities, however, were not covered under the earlier extension.

Advertisement

Related Articles

As of August 28, more than 3.90 crore ITRs have been filed, with over 3.72 crore verified and 2.47 crore processed—far below last year’s total of 9.1 crore. This lag has prompted professional bodies to press for more time.

The Chandigarh Chartered Taxation Association (CCATAX) and Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry have urged the Income Tax Department to act, citing ongoing glitches on the filing portal, mismatches between Form 26AS and AIS, and delays in TDS documentation.

Tax experts warn that portal issues and the complexity of new ITR formats continue to slow progress.

Tax authorities are now monitoring both the volume of filings and the technical performance of the portal. Analysts say the government is hesitant to delay again, fearing disruption to the broader tax calendar, including advance tax payments, GST filings, and audit submissions.

Advertisement

For now, taxpayers are being urged to file early to avoid late fees or system slowdowns. Whether an extension materializes will depend on the filing trend over the next two weeks.