Man requests Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to give some relief for India's middle-class. Her response...

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman faced a blunt plea for middle-class relief when a social media user tagged her calling for help.



Tushar Sharma, a user on X, voiced a sentiment many are feeling, posting: “I humbly request you to consider providing some relief for the middle class. I understand the immense challenges involved, but it’s just a heartfelt request.”

His words struck a chord amid growing financial strain, sparking a larger conversation online.

Sitharaman responded swiftly, acknowledging his concern and reassuring him that his message didn’t go unheard.



“PM Modi's government listens and attends to people's voices. Your input is valuable,” she replied.

While her response emphasized the government’s attentiveness to public feedback, rising inflation figures have left middle-class families facing tough financial challenges.

India’s latest inflation numbers paint a worrying picture: overall inflation recently climbed to 6.21%, crossing the Reserve Bank of India’s upper limit, with food inflation surging to 10.87% from 9.24% the previous month.

Thank you for your kind words and your understanding. I recognise and appreciate your concern.

PM @narendramodi ‘s government is a responsive government. Listens and attends to people’s voices. Thanks once again for your understanding. Your input is valuable. https://t.co/0C2wzaQtYx — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) November 17, 2024





This jump in essential food prices has been particularly painful for middle-income households, who find themselves squeezed even tighter as prices soar.

This call for relief arrives at a time of shifting tax dynamics. Over the last decade, the share of taxes collected from lower-income earners has decreased, while high-income earners are taking on a more substantial tax burden.

Data from the Income Tax Department shows that individuals earning above ₹50 lakh have surged from 1.85 lakh in 2014 to 9.39 lakh in 2024, with their tax contributions leaping from ₹2.52 lakh crore to ₹9.62 lakh crore.



Experts said tax liability on the lower and middle-income groups has gone down, while compliance and tax liabilities for high earners have increased, adding that this shift reflects progressive tax policies aimed at reducing the burden on middle-income groups.