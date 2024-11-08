New GST form: GSTN brings in new application process to settle tax demands

The Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) has introduced Form GST DRC-03A on the GST portal to assist taxpayers in managing their tax demands more efficiently. This new tool is specifically designed to allow taxpayers who have utilized the DRC-03 form to make payments, to directly allocate these payments to a specific GST demand order.

Form GST DRC-03A

The DRC-03A form enables accurate association of payments with individual demand orders, enhancing precision in the liability ledger. This form allows for a single DRC-03 payment to be allocated to multiple demand orders, or for one demand order to be assigned to multiple payments, simplifying the administration of various GST responsibilities.

DRC-03A form allows taxpayers to efficiently allocate payments to specific orders, ultimately decreasing their total tax obligation.

Through precise alignment of payments with demand orders, DRC-03A mitigates discrepancies and guarantees correct payment distribution.

The significance of Form GST DRC-03A lies in its ability to address the challenge of accurately reflecting payments in the liability ledger. By enabling taxpayers to link their DRC-03 payments to the corresponding demand order, this form ensures that the ledger remains current and error-free. Without this direct linkage, payments made through Form DRC-03 may not be correctly accounted for, potentially leading to discrepancies in the liability register.

In summary, utilising Form GST DRC-03A is crucial for taxpayers seeking to streamline their tax payment process and maintain accurate financial records within the GST framework.

“The new Form DRC-03A benefits taxpayers by ensuring their payments are accurately recorded against specific demands raised by the GST authorities. Previously, many taxpayers used Form DRC-03 for these payments, which didn’t allow them to enter the Demand Order Number, causing the demand to still show as unpaid in the Electronic Liability Register. The DRC-03A form includes a field for the Demand Order Number, allowing payments to be correctly linked to the relevant demand and resolving this issue,” said Ankit Jain, partner, Ved Jain & Associates (a Chartered Accountancy Firm).

Simplified Guide for Filing GST Form DRC-03A

> Login to the GST portal

> Access the GST portal and log in using your credentials.

> Navigate to Form GST DRC-03A

> Go to services > user services > my applications.

> Select FORM GST DRC-03A.

> Enter your DRC-03 number and click Search.

> Details related to DRC-03 will be displayed, including the date of filing, cause of payment, period (from & to), and the DRC-03 balance as of the date.

> From the drop-down, select the demand order no. to view any outstanding demands.

> Upon selection, information like demand order date, order type, period (from & to), and outstanding demand as on date will appear.

> Click on adjustment of demand to proceed.

> You will see tables for entering/editing demand details:



Table A: Outstanding Demand.



Table B1 to Table B3: Cash payments (paid, to be adjusted, and balance post-adjustment).



Table C1 to Table C3: Credit payments (paid, to be adjusted, and balance post-adjustment).



Table D: Outstanding demand post-adjustment.



Verification and upload:



Verify the details in Tables A, B, C, and D.



Click validate after verification.



If needed, upload any supporting documents.



Undertaking & verification:



Sign the undertaking & verification.



You can preview, save draft, or proceed to file.



Submission:



Click proceed to file and use DSC/EVC to submit the form.



An acknowledgment will be generated upon successful submission.



Ledger adjustment:



Entries from the DRC-03A will reflect in the electronic liability ledger.



A single DRC-03 can adjust payments for multiple demands or vice versa.