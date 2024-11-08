New GST form: GSTN brings in new application process to settle tax demands

scorecardresearch
Business Today
The new DRC-03A form allows taxpayers to efficiently allocate payments to specific orders, ultimately decreasing their total tax obligation.

The Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) has introduced Form GST DRC-03A on the GST portal to assist taxpayers in managing their tax demands more efficiently. This new tool is specifically designed to allow taxpayers who have utilized the DRC-03 form to make payments, to directly allocate these payments to a specific GST demand order.

Form GST DRC-03A

How much tax do I have to pay? Calculate now

The DRC-03A form enables accurate association of payments with individual demand orders, enhancing precision in the liability ledger. This form allows for a single DRC-03 payment to be allocated to multiple demand orders, or for one demand order to be assigned to multiple payments, simplifying the administration of various GST responsibilities. 

Through precise alignment of payments with demand orders, DRC-03A mitigates discrepancies and guarantees correct payment distribution.

The significance of Form GST DRC-03A lies in its ability to address the challenge of accurately reflecting payments in the liability ledger. By enabling taxpayers to link their DRC-03 payments to the corresponding demand order, this form ensures that the ledger remains current and error-free. Without this direct linkage, payments made through Form DRC-03 may not be correctly accounted for, potentially leading to discrepancies in the liability register.

In summary, utilising Form GST DRC-03A is crucial for taxpayers seeking to streamline their tax payment process and maintain accurate financial records within the GST framework.

“The new Form DRC-03A benefits taxpayers by ensuring their payments are accurately recorded against specific demands raised by the GST authorities. Previously, many taxpayers used Form DRC-03 for these payments, which didn’t allow them to enter the Demand Order Number, causing the demand to still show as unpaid in the Electronic Liability Register. The DRC-03A form includes a field for the Demand Order Number, allowing payments to be correctly linked to the relevant demand and resolving this issue,” said Ankit Jain, partner, Ved Jain & Associates (a Chartered Accountancy Firm).

Simplified Guide for Filing GST Form DRC-03A

> Login to the GST portal
> Access the GST portal and log in using your credentials.
> Navigate to Form GST DRC-03A
> Go to services > user services > my applications.
> Select FORM GST DRC-03A.
> Enter your DRC-03 number and click Search.
> Details related to DRC-03 will be displayed, including the date of filing, cause of payment, period (from & to), and the DRC-03 balance as of the date.
> From the drop-down, select the demand order no. to view any outstanding demands.
> Upon selection, information like demand order date, order type, period (from & to), and outstanding demand as on date will appear.
>  Click on adjustment of demand to proceed.
> You will see tables for entering/editing demand details:
 
Table A: Outstanding Demand.
 
Table B1 to Table B3: Cash payments (paid, to be adjusted, and balance post-adjustment).
 
Table C1 to Table C3: Credit payments (paid, to be adjusted, and balance post-adjustment).
 
Table D: Outstanding demand post-adjustment.
 
Verification and upload:
 
Verify the details in Tables A, B, C, and D.
 
Click validate after verification.
 
If needed, upload any supporting documents.
 
Undertaking & verification:
 
Sign the undertaking & verification.
 
You can preview, save draft, or proceed to file.
 
Submission:
 
Click proceed to file and use DSC/EVC to submit the form.
 
An acknowledgment will be generated upon successful submission.
 
Ledger adjustment:
 
Entries from the DRC-03A will reflect in the electronic liability ledger.
 
A single DRC-03 can adjust payments for multiple demands or vice versa.

Published on: Nov 08, 2024, 1:40 PM IST
