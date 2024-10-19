New ITR e-filing portal 3.0 to be launched soon, check new features and other details you need

New ITR e-filing portal: The upcoming revamp of the e-filing ITR portal for income tax, known as ITR E-Filing Portal 3.0, is set to include significant changes designed to enhance user-friendliness for taxpayers. The portal will offer a more seamless and secure process, as outlined in an internal circular dated October 8.

In accordance with the internal circular, the tax department has announced that the IEC project provides an online platform for taxpayers to electronically file their ITRs, submit statutory forms, and access a range of other services. A key component of the IEC project is the Centralised Processing Centre (CPC), which handles the processing of submitted ITRs through the e-filing portal and ITBA.

The circular stated: “Project IEC 3.0 is envisaged to provide not only a continuation of the services rendered by Project IEC 2.0, but also to put in place a significantly improved system to ensure a secure and user-friendly environment.”

The IEC platform will enable taxpayers to electronically submit their Income Tax Returns (ITRs), file statutory forms, and utilise various other services. The Centralised Processing Centre (CPC) manages the processing of these returns via the portal. Furthermore, there exists a Back-Office (BO) portal that tax officers utilize to access information pertaining to taxpayer filings and processing.

Expected Enhancements

As per the internal circular dated October 8, the new portal is anticipated to retain the core features of its predecessor while implementing various enhancements.

Soliciting Feedback

In an effort to improve user experience, the department has invited public and stakeholder feedback for the ITR e-filing 3.0 portal. A committee will be established to gather insights from a diverse group of stakeholders, including taxpayers, tax professionals, and department officials.

Led by a senior officer with a minimum rank of Commissioner of Income Tax (CIT), the committee has been tasked with collecting feedback on the strengths and weaknesses of the existing system and pinpointing areas for improvement in IEC 3.0. Established within one week of the directive, the committee is expected to submit all recommendations by November 30, 2024.

The circular: “It is considered desirable to hold wide consultations with the various Project IEC users/ stakeholders and obtain their opinion/views/suggestions in respect of the good features/deficiencies of the existing Project IEC 2.0 as well as the tangible improvements that may be made in IEC 3.0.”

Expected impact

The implementation of Project IEC 3.0 is projected to benefit taxpayers in several ways:

Decreased grievances: The enhancement of technology and infrastructure is expected to lead to a noticeable reduction in complaints concerning e-filing.

Improved user experience: A more efficient process is likely to motivate more taxpayers to submit their returns electronically, potentially boosting compliance rates.

Expedited refunds: With quicker processing times, taxpayers may receive their refunds in a timelier manner compared to the previous system.