PAN 2.0: How to get the physical card vs e-PAN or online PAN card; check details 

PAN 2.0: The Government has launched the PAN 2.0 Project to modernise and digitise the existing Permanent Account Number (PAN) and Tax Deduction and Collection Account Number (TAN) system. The primary goal is to enhance the user-friendliness of issuing and managing PAN and to streamline the various platforms and portals involved in PAN services.

The updated PAN 2.0 card will incorporate new features such as a QR code for both new and existing cards, an entirely online application process, and the consolidation of multiple identification numbers into PAN as the primary identifier for businesses. Additionally, a PAN data vault system will be implemented to safeguard PAN data and enhance cybersecurity measures for all entities using PAN data.

As per the FAQs released by the Finance Ministry, current PAN cards will remain valid under the upgraded PAN 2.0 system. Existing PAN cardholders are not required to apply for a new card, but they have the option to upgrade their PAN at no additional cost. The PAN number will remain unchanged. The process of issuing, updating, or correcting a PAN will be free of charge, and the e-PAN will be delivered to the registered email address.

How to update your PAN card

Before you apply for an e-PAN, it is important to confirm whether your PAN was issued by NSDL or UTI Infrastructure Technology and Services Ltd. (UTIITSL). This crucial piece of information can be located on the rear side of your PAN card.

As per the FAQs issued by the Finance Ministry, PAN holders who have previously changed their addresses with the Income Tax Department can update their new address at no cost. Upon successful update of the address in the Income Tax Department's records, an e-PAN with a QR code will be dispatched to the taxpayer's designated email address.

To update the address on your PAN card for free, simply visit any of the provided links below. This service synchronizes the address on your Aadhaar card with your income tax records. This feature is specifically designed for users who have already linked their PAN card with their Aadhaar card and wish to update their address in the PAN database accordingly.

The links are as follows:

For those having PAN issued by NSDL:

https://www.onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/endUserAddressUpdate.html

For those having PAN issued by UTI ITSL: https://www.pan.utiitsl.com/PAN_ONLINE/homeaddresschange

How to update your address of your existing PAN card

Go to the above links to start the address update process: NSDL Online Services

Fill in your PAN, Aadhaar card details, and date of birth on the webpage. Check the box for Aadhaar-based consent and click submit.

Once you submit the form, a new webpage will appear on your screen. You will receive a one-time password (OTP) on your registered mobile number and email ID. This OTP will be used for Aadhaar-based e-KYC. Click on 'Continue with e-KYC' to proceed.

Enter the OTP you received on your registered mobile number/email ID and click submit.

You will be given the option to update your mobile number and email ID with the income tax records. If you want to make changes, enter your new mobile number and email ID. The details will be authenticated with an OTP sent to your email ID and mobile number. Enter the OTP to confirm the changes.

To apply for an e-PAN through NSDL, follow these steps:

> Go to the NSDL e-PAN Portal at https://www.onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/requestAndDownloadEPAN.html.

> Provide your PAN, Aad Card details (for individuals), and date of birth.

> Double-check your information and choose your preferred method for receiving a one-time password (OTP). Enter the OTP within 10 minutes to proceed.

> The service is complimentary for up to three requests within 30 days of PAN issuance. Any additional requests will incur a charge of Rs 8.26, inclusive of GST.

Upon completion of the payment process, the e-PAN will be swiftly delivered to your registered email ID within a maximum of 30 minutes. If you do not receive the PAN in your inbox, please contact us at tininfo@proteantech.in with the relevant payment information. For immediate assistance, feel free to reach out to our customer care team at 020 27218080 or 020 27218081.

How to get the physical PAN 2.0 card

PAN card holders with an outdated card lacking a QR code may choose to request a new card. Those opting for a physical PAN card will need to submit a request along with the specified fee of Rs 50 for delivery within India. For international delivery, applicants will be responsible for covering the fee of Rs 15 plus any applicable postage charges.