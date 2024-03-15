Tax notice: Ashneer Grover thanks I-T dept for 'timely closure of faceless assessment of ITR'

Former BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover on Friday "thanked" the Income Tax department for timely closure of faceless assessment of his IT Return of FY21-22.

Earlier this week, the former Shark Tank India judge and investor posted on social media platform X that he received an I-T notice at 8.00 am on Tuesday and that he has to produce accounts and documents called for by 12:28 pm Wednesday (March 13).

He said the notice was issued under subsection (1) of Section 142 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, where he was also asked to furnish information as per Section 144B of the IT Act.

On Friday expressing his pleasure, Grover wrote: "Thanks @IncomeTaxIndia for timely closure of faceless assessment of my IT Return of FY21-22. That too with NIL demand. I’ve always been a diligent tax payer. This return was the last one filed by my dad Ashok Grover, who was my CA, prior to his demise. He was very particular and kept me honest. This will also further strengthen my defence in my cases. P.S. The last notice sent to me couple of days, back was actually a system mistake and I took down the tweet."

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), which was later taken down, Grover wrote: "Tax terrorism or vendett ? Take your pick...Come on folks - now there is not even an attempt to make things seem genuine. Goli hi maar do seedha." He tagged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the income tax department.

Section 142(1) of the Income Tax Act empowers authorities to issue notices seeking clarification or further details about filed returns or requesting information if a return hasn't been filed.

Grover has been quite vocal about the tax rules and has openly expressed his displeasure. In a viral video last year, Grover said he tax system in India is skewed and paying taxes in the country is like a 'punishment' with government taking away 30-40 percent of the salaried people's income without any tangible benefits.

"Taxpayers are doing charity in the country. They are not getting any benefits," Grover said. "You tell me one thing, when know that I will earn Rs 10 and Rs 4 will be kept by the government, out of the 12 months, you are working for the government for five months. Now in your life, how many years you have to be a slave for the government... and we have all accepted the way things are: 'It is the way it is.'"

The former Shark Tank India judge further explained that since entrepreneurs understand this, they do not pay taxes, while salaried employees are not left with any option because the tax is deducted directly at source as TDS.

“So tax, it’s a punishment. On top of this, you’re paying 18 per cent GST. So at the end of the day, who are you living for?” he asked to the crowd in the viral video.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court directed Grover to take down his tweet against BharatPe and former SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar within 48 hours. The court asked Grover to delete his tweet in which he called SBI chairman “petty people”.

In its order, the court observed that the entrepreneur cannot destroy BharatPe's reputation and his tweet on SBI chairman was “completely avoidable.”

