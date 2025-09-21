Who really needs a tax audit? CA demystifies audit rules, clears confusion on ITR 3 & 4

Confusion over tax audits has been a recurring challenge for Indian taxpayers, particularly those filing under ITR-3 and ITR-4. In an explanatory post on X (formerly Twitter), CA Nitin Kaushik broke down the rules around turnover thresholds, due dates, and audit requirements, making compliance clearer for both professionals and business owners.
Kaushik began by clarifying the often-misunderstood distinction between Financial Year (FY) and Assessment Year (AY). “FY 2024-25 runs from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025, while AY 2025-26 is when you actually file your ITR for that year,” he noted.
On filing deadlines, Kaushik explained:
Who needs a tax audit
Kaushik emphasised that tax audits apply only to business and professional income (PGBP), not to income from salary, rent, capital gains, or interest. Key thresholds include:
Businesses:
Professionals (Sec 44ADA):
Why audit matters
“An audit ensures that a CA certifies the books of accounts, profit & loss, and balance sheet, making sure income and expenses are accurately reported,” Kaushik explained. Without a mandatory audit, he warned, an ITR could be rendered invalid.
Summing up, Kaushik reminded taxpayers that while exemptions exist, maintaining proper books is crucial. “Don’t confuse tax saving with tax compliance. Compliance comes first, savings later,” he advised.