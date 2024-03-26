NPS New Login Rules: How to use two-factor Aadhaar authentication from April 1. Check details

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has introduced a new security layer in the National Pension System (NPS), which will come into effect from April 1, 2024. The upgraded structure will have a two-factor Aadhaar-based authentication system, which is a must for all password-based users logging into the CRA system. The PFRDA made this announcement via a circular issued on March 15, 2024.

At present, means till March 31, 2024, nodal offices across central and state governments, in addition to pension-related autonomous bodies, will have to use password-based login mechanisms for NPS transactions. However, users will be required to undergo Aadhaar-based login authentication from April 1.

The PFRDA notification said, “To enhance the security measures in accessing the CRA system and safeguard the interests of subscribers and stakeholders, it has been decided to bring in additional security features through Aadhaar-based authentication for login to the CRA system."

“The Aadhaar-based login authentication will be integrated with the current user ID and password-based login process so as to make the CRA system accessible through 2 Factor Authentication," the notification added.



How to use two-factor Aadhaar authentication

The two-factor Aadhaar authentication system will be introudyced as an add-on check to validate the genuineness of the fingerprint and further reduce spoofing attempts.

It would make Aadhaar-authenticated transactions much more secure and robust.

As per the PFRDA circular, an Aadhaar-based login authentication will be integrated with the current User ID and Password-based login process, enabling 2-Factor Authentication for accessing the NPS CRA system.

Steps to enter the CRA system with 2-Factor Authentication

> Visit the NPS website: https://enps.nsdl.com/eNPS/NationalPensionSystem.html

> Go to ‘Login with PRAIN/IPIN’

> Click the PRAIN/IPIN tab, and a new window will open

> Enter your user ID and password

> Enter Captcha

> The window will prompt for Aadhaar authentication and send an OTP on your registered mobile number

> Enter the OTP

> You will access your NPS account

Aadhaar mapping

According to the PFRDA circular, “User IDs of Nodal offices under the Government Sector (Central/State/CAB/SAB) shall be permitted to login to the CRA system (CRA & NPSCAN) using 2-Factor Authentication through Aadhaar OTP (One-time password). The Oversight Office (PrAO/DTA) must initially link their Aadhaar with their respective CRA User ID, enabling underlying users to initiate Aadhaar Mapping. Similarly, PAO/DTO must link their Aadhaar with their respective CRA User ID, allowing underlying DDOs to initiate Aadhaar linking."

Access denied or blocked

The new two-factor Aadhaar authentication system has specified that the NPS CRA will deny access to an account if the user enters an incorrect password for five consecutive attempts. The account will be locked after this.

However, users can reset the password by answering the secret question even after the account is locked.

PFRDA said: “As a safety measure to prevent unauthorised access, the account will be locked if the user enters an incorrect password for five consecutive attempts. The user will have the option to reset the password by answering the secret question even after the account is locked. In case the user is not able to remember the answer to the secret question and is unsuccessful in resetting the password, the user shall have to submit a request for reissue of I-Pin."

2-Factor Authentication

Increased Security: The two-factor approach will significantly reduce the risk of unauthorized access to the CRA system.

Enhanced Protection: The additional layer will safeguard NPS transactions and protects the interests of both subscribers and stakeholders.

