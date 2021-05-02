Agri exports up 18.5% in Apr 20-Feb 21 - Photos-1
Business Today
Agri exports up 18.5% in Apr 20-Feb 21

India's exports of agriculture and allied commodities rose by 18.5 per cent to Rs 2.7 lakh crore during April 2020-February 2021 from Rs 2.3 lakh crore in the same period in 2019-20.
  • Story: Shivani Sharma
  • Design: Mohsin Shaikh
