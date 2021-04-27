Analysts lower India's GDP projections for FY22

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Maruti Suzuki FY21 net profit dips 25.1% to Rs 4,229.7 crore
India's fiscal response to COVID-19 last year prevented severe contraction: IMF official
COVID-19 situation in India 'beyond heartbreaking', doing everything we can: WHO chief
COVID-19: Dalai Lama contributes to PM-CARES Fund to strengthen India's fight
COVID-19 surge: EC bans victory processions after counting of votes on May 2
CORPORATE
SC allows Vedanta's Tuticorin plant to operate amid 'national need' for oxygen
JSPL to sell stake in Jindal Power to Worldone for Rs 3,015 crore
Gilead to help India spur Remdesivir production; promises 45,000 vials
Tata Steel hikes oxygen supply to 600 tonnes per day
Reliance Foundation scales up COVID operations in Mumbai, to manage 875 beds
MARKETS
Jindal Steel share hits 52-week high as firm to sell stake in Jindal Power for Rs 3,015 crore
Tata Motors stock rises as firm adopts 'Business Agility Plan' amid COVID surge
Axis Bank share falls 2% ahead of Q4 earnings, here's what to expect
SC extends limitation period to file cases in view of COVID-19
SBI Cards and Payments share rises 12% post strong Q4 earnings
MONEY
Ask Money Today: What happens to funds in inactive bank account?
COVID care at home? Don't worry! Your insurance will cover it
MF industry adds 81 lakh investors in FY21, experts hopeful of growth in FY22
Network hospitals can't deny cashless claims to COVID-19 patients: IRDA
No cashless settlement, arbitrary pricing: How health insurers are bungling COVID claims
INDUSTRY
COVID-19 vaccine: Brazil rejects import of Russia's Sputnik V; cites inherent risks, serious defects
Covid-19 crisis: Australia suspends passenger flights from India until May 15
RBI lays down guidelines for appointment of statutory auditors of banks, NBFCs
Gilead to help India spur Remdesivir production; promises 45,000 vials
DGCA extends fare capping on domestic flights, 80% seating limit to continue
TECH
Oppo launches India's most affordable 5G phone, A53s 5G for Rs 14,990
macOS Big Sur 11.3 now available to download, brings M1 optimisations, AirTag integration
Vivo India announces Rs 2 crore to help with oxygen shortage in country
Xiaomi may launch a smartphone with a 200-megapixel camera sensor
macOS bug that let hackers bypass all security checks easily now fixed by Apple
OPINION
Can a global minimum corporate tax be a game-changer for India?
India's e-payments space: A dawn or down of retail in India?
How Millennials, Gen Z are shifting focus to balance in work life, not just work-life balance
WhatsApp leak case: Do companies need to root out the mole within
India badly needs Sputnik V in fight against COVID-19
PHOTOS
COVID: Countries that have extended help to India to fight the second wave
Analysts lower India's GDP projections for FY22
Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh's advice on fighting COVID-19
Processed food exports grow 26.5% in Apr 2020-Feb 2021
'Oxygen Express' trains: Will they be a lifeline for COVID patients?
VIDEOS
03:44
Reliance Foundation boosts COVID operations; RBI revises CEO tenure
03:14
COVID-19 : How virus variants have challenged India's genome sequencing
02:53
COVID Vaccination : Opposition alleges vaccine crunch
03:18
US to send India Covishield raw materiaL; Air India to get oxygen from the US
03:55
Nestle apologises for wrong packaging of KitKat; Bitcoin plunges below $50,000
MAGAZINE
May 2, 2021
April 18, 2021
April 4, 2021
March 21, 2021
March 7, 2021
Settings
Logout
Home
Photos
BT NEWSFLICKS
Analysts lower India's GDP projections for FY22
Global brokerage company Nomura has cut India's GDP forecast to 12.6 per cent from 13.5 per cent projected earlier as the country faces a consistent rise in coronavirus cases and higher inflation.
ADVERTISEMENT
BT NEWSFLICKS
more
Processed food exports grow 26.5% in Apr 2020-Feb 2021
Railway freight traffic increased by 26.6 % in Mar 2021
Agri exports up 18.5% in Apr 20-Feb 21
AUMs of Indian Mutual Fund industry decreases 0.5% m-o-m
Record high rabi foodgrain output during 2020-21
India's merchandise exports see 7.3% de-growth in FY21
Retail price inflation rose to 5.5 per cent in March 2021
Wholesale inflation jumps to 7.4% in March 2021
Advertisement
LATEST
Must Read
TECH NEWS
Maruti Suzuki FY21 net profit dips 25.1% to Rs 4,229.7 crore
COVID-19 vaccine: Brazil rejects import of Russia's Sputnik V; cites inherent risks, serious defects
India's fiscal response to COVID-19 last year prevented severe contraction: IMF official
COVID-19 situation in India 'beyond heartbreaking', doing everything we can: WHO chief
SC allows Vedanta's Tuticorin plant to operate amid 'national need' for oxygen
More
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
Oppo launches India's most affordable 5G phone, A53s 5G for Rs 14,990
macOS Big Sur 11.3 now available to download, brings M1 optimisations, AirTag integration
macOS bug that let hackers bypass all security checks easily now fixed by Apple
Xiaomi may launch a smartphone with a 200-megapixel camera sensor
Vivo India announces Rs 2 crore to help with oxygen shortage in country
More
ECONOMY
CORPORATE
MARKETS
MONEY
INDUSTRY
TECH
OPINION
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
MAGAZINE