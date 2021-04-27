Analysts lower India's GDP projections for FY22 - Photos-1
Analysts lower India's GDP projections for FY22

Global brokerage company Nomura has cut India's GDP forecast to 12.6 per cent from 13.5 per cent projected earlier as the country faces a consistent rise in coronavirus cases and higher inflation.

