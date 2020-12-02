Bank credit growth in October decelerates to 5.6% - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Bank credit growth in October decelerates to 5.6%

The overall bank credit growth in October 2020 continued to decelerate to 5.6%. The services, retail and agriculture & allied segment registered a growth of 9.5%, 9.3% and 7.4%, respectively, during the month.

ADVERTISEMENT
 

BT NEWSFLICKS

more
Top retailers see better sales in Q2, but not full recovery
Top retailers see better sales in Q2, but not full recovery
Eight core industries' output contracts 2.5% in October 2020
Eight core industries' output contracts 2.5% in October 2020
Air passenger traffic down 82% in FY21
Air passenger traffic down 82% in FY21
TCS vs Infosys vs Wipro vs HCL: Quarterly comparison
TCS vs Infosys vs Wipro vs HCL: Quarterly comparison
Domestic natural gas production declines 12.2% in FY21
Domestic natural gas production declines 12.2% in FY21
Mutual Funds' assets cross Rs 28 lakh crore in October
Mutual Funds' assets cross Rs 28 lakh crore in October
From Industrial activity to Air Traffic: The signs of economic revival
From Industrial activity to Air Traffic: The signs of economic revival
Trade deficit worsens to $8.7 billion in October
Trade deficit worsens to $8.7 billion in October