Bank credit growth in October decelerates to 5.6%

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
India to see $66 billion investment in building of gas infrastructure, says Dharmendra Pradhan
Govt makes it compulsory to mention 8-digit HSN Code in GST tax invoice for 49 chemical-based products
Farmers' income halved, that of govt's friends quadrupled: Rahul Gandhi
COVID-19: From queue management to sanitisation of shops, health ministry releases SOPs for markets
India's Oct-Nov sugar output rises to 4.29 million tonnes
CORPORATE
Breaking: MDH owner 'Mahashay' Dharampal Gulati passes away at 98
L&T on track to sell non-core assets to reduce liabilities
Tata-Mistry row: Supreme Court to hear final arguments on December 8
Honeygate! Only Saffola, MarkfedSohna, Nature's Nectar among 13 brands pass sugar syrup test, claims CSE
Om Logistics to build Rs 125 crore warehousing facility in Pune
MARKETS
Share Market News Live: Sensex, Nifty at open at record highs; Maruti, ONGC, L&T, NTPC, SBI top performers
Stocks in news: Wipro, Trident, Airtel, M&M, Ceat, MCX, Sun Pharma
S&P 500 hit record high as investors await fiscal deal
Zerodha, Upstox demolish traditional broking biz; customers the ultimate winners
NCC share rises 4% after firm wins orders worth Rs 3,905 crore
MONEY
Policybazaar announces insurance products that cover job losses
How tax saving via NPS may help you collect higher annuities in retirement
When to claim tax benefit on home loan and HRA both
BT Insight: Want insurance for medical tests, dental treatment? Check out these options
November's historic FPI inflows may dwindle soon
INDUSTRY
Coronavirus vaccine update: Serum Institute's Covishield in open market likely by March-April 2021
Finin launches as neobanking platform, partners with SBM Bank India
Ahead of December 3 talks, farmers demand special parliamentary session to repeal farm laws
Extend restructuring window till March 2021, banks appeal to RBI
Rebooting Economy 49: Who needs corporates to run banks and how will it help Indian economy?
TECH
GOQii's Vital device range gets Medical Device Registration by CDSCO
Snapdragon 888 5G: From gaming to photography, how the new Qualcomm SoC will improve Android phones in 2021
Apple iPhone 12 hit by strange bug that causes LTE, 5G signal drops
Google Maps goes live with new 'community feed' feature; here's how to use it
Bought a new Android phone? Here is how to optimise it for best gaming experience
OPINION
How the LTC amendment can boost the economies of J&K, Northeast
Rebooting Economy 48: Do tax numbers show a healthier economy?
Caution India Inc biggies! Weigh before you say 'I do' to banking licence
How stimulus measures, coronavirus woes can help gold prices firm up
Sleepy drug regulators mute witness to Covid vaccine one-upmanship; leave investors, patients at grave risk
PHOTOS
Bank credit growth in October decelerates to 5.6%
COVID survivors run greater risk of mental illnesses
Top retailers see better sales in Q2, but not full recovery
Delhi records coldest November in 71 years
Eight core industries' output contracts 2.5% in October 2020
VIDEOS
02:53
India may not need mass COVID-19 vaccination; Ambanis twice as rich as Asia's second-richest family
04:13
UK first country to approve Pfizer & BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine
02:16
Inside AstraZeneca's vaccine bottling plant
07:00
India's GDP contraction in Q2FY21 not as bad as predicted
04:52
Do you need OPD insurance cover?
MAGAZINE
December 13, 2020
November 29, 2020
November 15, 2020
November 1, 2020
October 18, 2020
Settings
Logout
Home
Photos
BT NEWSFLICKS
Bank credit growth in October decelerates to 5.6%
Tweet
COMMENT
E-mail
The overall bank credit growth in October 2020 continued to decelerate to 5.6%. The services, retail and agriculture & allied segment registered a growth of 9.5%, 9.3% and 7.4%, respectively, during the month.
ADVERTISEMENT
BT NEWSFLICKS
more
Top retailers see better sales in Q2, but not full recovery
Eight core industries' output contracts 2.5% in October 2020
Air passenger traffic down 82% in FY21
TCS vs Infosys vs Wipro vs HCL: Quarterly comparison
Domestic natural gas production declines 12.2% in FY21
Mutual Funds' assets cross Rs 28 lakh crore in October
From Industrial activity to Air Traffic: The signs of economic revival
Trade deficit worsens to $8.7 billion in October
Advertisement
LATEST
Must Read
TECH NEWS
CBSE rules out online exams, says class 10th, 12th board examinations to be held in written mode only
Share Market News Live: Sensex, Nifty at open at record highs; Maruti, ONGC, L&T, NTPC, SBI top performers
Stocks in news: Wipro, Trident, Airtel, M&M, Ceat, MCX, Sun Pharma
Ivanka Trump questioned under oath over misuse of inauguration funds
Coronavirus vaccine update: Serum Institute's Covishield in open market likely by March-April 2021
More
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
GOQii's Vital device range gets Medical Device Registration by CDSCO
Snapdragon 888 5G: From gaming to photography, how the new Qualcomm SoC will improve Android phones in 2021
Apple iPhone 12 hit by strange bug that causes LTE, 5G signal drops
Google Maps goes live with new 'community feed' feature; here's how to use it
Bought a new Android phone? Here is how to optimise it for best gaming experience
More
ECONOMY
CORPORATE
MARKETS
MONEY
INDUSTRY
TECH
OPINION
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
MAGAZINE