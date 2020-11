The index of core industries (ICI) continued its recovery streak in September 2020. It rose from 119.1 in August to 119.7 in September, nearly touching its year-ago level. The year-on-year (y-o-y) contraction in the ICI has been reducing for the last five months, from 37.9 per cent in April to 21.4 per cent in May and 12.4 per cent in June.





