COVID-19 impacts central govt's revenue in FY21

ECONOMY
India services PMI expands for second month; employment rises for first time in 9 months
How COVID-19 vaccine will reach Indian market
Economy witnessing V-shaped recovery: FinMin report
Finance Ministry hopeful of economic revival in third quarter
CORPORATE
85% drop in insolvency cases in September quarter
How notorious Chinese firms sell sugar syrup to adulterate honey in India
Dell becomes most-trusted brand in India for second straight year; Mi, Samsung follow suit
PhonePe to be spun off from Flipkart, valued at $5.5 billion
Siemens Gamesa sacked India executive over lack of due diligence in consultancy dealings
MARKETS
Burger King India IPO subscribed 9.38 times on day 2
Why Maruti Suzuki share rose 8% today
Sensex, Nifty end flat ahead of MPC meet outcome; Maruti, ONGC, SBI top gainers
Indoco Remedies share price hits 52-week high after Dovetail India Fund buys 5 lakh shares
SBI share rises 5% after CLSA raises target price to Rs 360
MONEY
Policybazaar announces insurance products that cover job losses
How tax saving via NPS may help you collect higher annuities in retirement
When to claim tax benefit on home loan and HRA both
BT Insight: Want insurance for medical tests, dental treatment? Check out these options
November's historic FPI inflows may dwindle soon
INDUSTRY
HDFC Bank new CEO assures the bank on war footing to strengthen its systems
Honda India announces year-end offers on BS6 vehicles; all you need to know
Tata Nexon EV achieves 2,000 sales milestone in 10 months since launch
RBI tells HDFC Bank board to fix 'accountability', examine lapses
RBI stalls HDFC Bank's new digital businesses over outage
TECH
PUBG Mobile India release could be delayed, makers waiting for govt's nod
Sony working on PlayStation 5 Pro with two GPUs, will take on Xbox Series X and high-end gaming PCs
Google Maps, Search will now let users chat with businesses directly from app
Apple iPhone now supports 1080p FaceTime calls, here is list of supported iPhone models
FAU-G pre-registrations on Google Play Store surpass 1 million-mark in less than 3 days
OPINION
How the LTC amendment can boost the economies of J&K, Northeast
Rebooting Economy 48: Do tax numbers show a healthier economy?
Caution India Inc biggies! Weigh before you say 'I do' to banking licence
How stimulus measures, coronavirus woes can help gold prices firm up
Sleepy drug regulators mute witness to Covid vaccine one-upmanship; leave investors, patients at grave risk
PHOTOS
COVID-19 impacts central govt's revenue in FY21
Coronavirus can enter brain through nose, claims study
Bank credit growth in October decelerates to 5.6%
COVID survivors run greater risk of mental illnesses
Top retailers see better sales in Q2, but not full recovery
VIDEOS
02:03
Interpol on fake vaccine; India to see $66 bn investment in gas infrastructure
03:50
Why experts say India can 'forget' about Pfizer vaccine
02:53
India may not need mass COVID-19 vaccination; Ambanis twice as rich as Asia's second-richest family
04:13
UK first country to approve Pfizer & BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine
02:16
Inside AstraZeneca's vaccine bottling plant
MAGAZINE
December 13, 2020
November 29, 2020
November 15, 2020
November 1, 2020
October 18, 2020
Total receipts have declined 24.2% in April-October 2020 compared to same period last year. Capital expenditure is 1.9% lower and only 48% of the budget estimate. Financing of the fiscal deficit is mainly by way of market borrowings.
Bank credit growth in October decelerates to 5.6%
Top retailers see better sales in Q2, but not full recovery
Eight core industries' output contracts 2.5% in October 2020
Air passenger traffic down 82% in FY21
TCS vs Infosys vs Wipro vs HCL: Quarterly comparison
Domestic natural gas production declines 12.2% in FY21
Mutual Funds' assets cross Rs 28 lakh crore in October
From Industrial activity to Air Traffic: The signs of economic revival
TECH NEWS
85% drop in insolvency cases in September quarter
Burger King India IPO subscribed 9.38 times on day 2
HDFC Bank new CEO assures the bank on war footing to strengthen its systems
How notorious Chinese firms sell sugar syrup to adulterate honey in India
India services PMI expands for second month; employment rises for first time in 9 months
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
PUBG Mobile India release could be delayed, makers waiting for govt's nod
Google Maps, Search will now let users chat with businesses directly from app
Sony working on PlayStation 5 Pro with two GPUs, will take on Xbox Series X and high-end gaming PCs
Apple iPhone now supports 1080p FaceTime calls, here is list of supported iPhone models
FAU-G pre-registrations on Google Play Store surpass 1 million-mark in less than 3 days
