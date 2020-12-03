COVID-19 impacts central govt's revenue in FY21 - Photos-1
COVID-19 impacts central govt's revenue in FY21

Total receipts have declined 24.2% in April-October 2020 compared to same period last year. Capital expenditure is 1.9% lower and only 48% of the budget estimate. Financing of the fiscal deficit is mainly by way of market borrowings.

