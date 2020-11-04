GST collections shoot past Rs 1 lakh cr for the first time in eight months - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

GST collections shoot past Rs 1 lakh cr for the first time in eight months

GST collections headed to the pre-pandemic levels in October crossing Rs 1 lakh crore for the first time since February 2020.

Niti Kiran
ADVERTISEMENT
 

BT NEWSFLICKS

more
Global foreign direct investment falls 49%, outlook remains negative
Global foreign direct investment falls 49%, outlook remains negative
Bank credit growth slows to 5.8% in September 2020
Bank credit growth slows to 5.8% in September 2020
What will be the cost of COVID-19 vaccine?
What will be the cost of COVID-19 vaccine?
Paddy procurement for kharif season increases 26.5%
Paddy procurement for kharif season increases 26.5%
12% of BSE 500 companies turn profitable in September quarter
12% of BSE 500 companies turn profitable in September quarter
441 infrastructure projects have been hit by cost overruns
441 infrastructure projects have been hit by cost overruns
FPIs raise stakes in 41% BSE 500 stocks during Q2 FY21
FPIs raise stakes in 41% BSE 500 stocks during Q2 FY21
Global trade drops 5% in September quarter
Global trade drops 5% in September quarter