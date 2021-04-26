How much Covid-19 foreign aid has India received so far?

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
'Centre's target to vaccinate everyone above 18 unrealistic': Mamata Banerjee tells PM Modi
Trade bodies disappointed with RBI measures to fight Covid-19 impact
Two medical oxygen plants start supply at AIIMS-Delhi, RML Hospital
Indians stack up oximeters, masks, disinfectants to fight 2nd Covid-19 wave
COVID-19 second wave: S&P cuts India's GDP growth forecast to 9.8% for FY22
CORPORATE
WhiteHat Jr drops Rs 20 cr defamation suit against critic Pradeep Poonia
Cisco India President Sameer Garde steps down
Infosys plans to hire 1,000 workers in UK over next 3 years
Apple hires AI scientist Samy Bengio who left Google after colleagues' firings
COVID-19 impact: Swiggy moves to 4-day flexible work week for employees
MARKETS
India Pesticides get Sebi's nod for Rs 800-crore IPO
Aarti Industries stock jumps 7% as firm to consider bonus issue
Adani Ports share falls over 4% despite robust Q4 earnings
Tata Steel share hits 52-week high ahead of Q4 earnings
Pharma stocks rise after RBI unveils Rs 50k-crore liquidity facility for emergency healthcare
MONEY
Attention! Covid-19 recovered patients not eligible for insurance for now
Franklin Templeton beneficiaries to receive Rs 2,489 cr in next tranche this week
SEBI circular on salary of key MF executives: What are the key issues?
How to claim Rs 2 lakh govt insurance against unfortunate Covid death
14% return in a year: P2P lending catches investors' eyes
INDUSTRY
Ola Electric appoints Bentley, Aston Martin, Jaguar designer as Head of Vehicle Design
Air India airlifts 190 tonnes of medical equipment from US, UK, other countries in 10 days
'Disheartening to see mockery of pilots': Air India pilots say won't work without vaccination
Bajaj Healthcare launches 'Favijaj' tablets for treating COVID-19 patients
Bad debt! Banks, NBFCs sell LAP loans to asset reconstruction companies
TECH
Elon Musk-backed SpaceX says it received over half a million pre-orders for Starlink broadband
PUBG Mobile may return as Battlegrounds Mobile India, here is what to expect
Use oximeter for Covid SPO2 readings but if not available, these 5 smartwatchescan help
Facebook to roll out new finder tool in India, users can register for Covid 19 vaccine within the app
iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Max may use displays provided by Samsung
OPINION
Enhanced business ties first step towards UK-India free trade pact
Lockdown unviable, COVID-19 vaccine the only solution; here's why
Jagdish Khattar: Baba's 'Gullu', actor interrupted -- and a Padma Shri that wasn't
Can a global minimum corporate tax be a game-changer for India?
India's e-payments space: A dawn or down of retail in India?
PHOTOS
How much Covid-19 foreign aid has India received so far?
From social distancing to testing, Lancet has this advice for India
India Inc's foreign borrowings grow after 2 months to 24.1%
Shut down India for a few weeks, says Dr Fauci, US's Chief Medical Adviser
10 books you may read by Indian authors to beat COVID stress
VIDEOS
02:54
South India's variant 15 times more lethal; Govt approves 5G trials
02:29
COVID-19 2nd wave: Countries question distribution of foreign aid in India
37:37
India may see 3rd wave, lockdown needed to beat this one: AIIMS Chief
04:05
Delhi CM announces free ration, financial aid to taxi, auto drivers
03:02
Uday Kotak on tackling 2nd wave; Bill, Melinda Gates file for divorce
MAGAZINE
May 16, 2021
May 2, 2021
April 18, 2021
April 4, 2021
March 21, 2021
Settings
Logout
Home
Photos
BT NEWSFLICKS
How much Covid-19 foreign aid has India received so far?
India has received emergency Covid-19 supplies from 14 countries: UK, Mauritius, Singapore, Russia, UAE, Ireland, Romania, USA, Thailand, Germany, Uzbekistan, France, Belgium and Italy.
ADVERTISEMENT
BT NEWSFLICKS
more
India Inc's foreign borrowings grow after 2 months to 24.1%
Early results show companies turning around
Household savings jump to 22.5% of GDP amid pandemic
Traffic handled at ports drops to a 3-year low in FY21
Housing segment ends FY21 on a high note as demand surges
Analysts lower India's GDP projections for FY22
Processed food exports grow 26.5% in Apr 2020-Feb 2021
Railway freight traffic increased by 26.6 % in Mar 2021
Advertisement
LATEST
Must Read
TECH NEWS
'Centre's target to vaccinate everyone above 18 unrealistic': Mamata Banerjee tells PM Modi
Trade bodies disappointed with RBI measures to fight Covid-19 impact
India Pesticides get Sebi's nod for Rs 800-crore IPO
Indians stack up oximeters, masks, disinfectants to fight 2nd Covid-19 wave
COVID-19 second wave: S&P cuts India's GDP growth forecast to 9.8% for FY22
More
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
Use oximeter for Covid SPO2 readings but if not available, these 5 smartwatchescan help
New WhatsApp policy comes into effect in 10 days, here is a reminder of what happens if you don't accept
iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Max may use displays provided by Samsung
Facebook to roll out new finder tool in India, users can register for Covid 19 vaccine within the app
Redmi K40 Gaming Edition appears on Google Play console listing, global launch expected soon
More
ECONOMY
CORPORATE
MARKETS
MONEY
INDUSTRY
TECH
OPINION
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
MAGAZINE