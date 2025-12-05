'We have direct orders to import more from India': Top Russian industrial leader

Russia's growing demand for skilled labor is opening up new opportunities for Indian workers, according to Sergey Krasilnikov, Vice President of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP).

Krasilnikov revealed that Russia needs 5 million workers from abroad, and India is in a unique position to help fill that gap. He also said that the Russian business community had a direct order from the Kremlin to import more from India.

"We calculated that Russia needs about 5 million workers from abroad. And, so this (India) is a rather huge market. We are here just to provide direct access to Russian enterprises, which are in need of the Indian workforce," he said in an exclusive conversation with Business Today.

Krasilnikov detailed the discussions between the Russian delegation and their Indian counterparts during the two-day India-Russia Business Forum in New Delhi. He also stressed that Russian importers had received direct orders from President Vladimir Putin to increase imports from India.

"We came here with a direct instruction from our government to buy Indian goods. We are here just to do the job effectively with our Indian partners. Because our trade is not balanced. It's 10 times more, we are selling to India than what we are buying," he explained.

When asked about the policy changes needed to facilitate this growing partnership, Krasilnikov pointed to the importance of finalizing a free trade agreement (FTA). "This is one priority, and our colleagues started negotiations in November. They will continue in February, and we hope that we will reduce tariffs on major Indian goods. For instance, in the textile industry, it is up to 12%. It prevents some industries from buying Indian goods effectively," Krasilnikov said.

He also addressed challenges posed by sanctions and what he described as "over-compliance." "In my view, it’s over-compliance. We also discussed logistics, transport connectivity, and it's a major issue. We are supporting the project of FESCO (one of the largest transport and logistics companies in Russia) to have a container line between Chennai and Vladivostok. But we need Indian goods. They (Russians) are importing coal mainly, but they still need to find some goods to not go empty to Vladivostok," Krasilnikov added.

Echoing these sentiments, Manish Kumar, President of Saltex Group, highlighted the potential for India to integrate more closely with the Russian economy through its skilled workforce. "Russia needs 5 million manpower. Russia is our close ally, and we should integrate with their economy with our skilled labor so that we both are in a win-win position. We need employment for our youth, and Russia needs skilled workers," Kumar said.

Kumar also outlined his group's initiative to train welders for the Russian market. "From 15th December, we are starting a technical program with one very prominent Russian university for welders. Welders will be getting all the training on the Russian welding machine we are importing from Russia. Everything is already tied up, and when the program starts, trained welders with technical knowledge of the Russian language will go there," he explained.

"After that, we are planning for robotics, drones, and other areas that Russia requires. We have to create that kind of ecosystem in India where the skilled labor will be trained as per the Russian requirement, not just what we are sending. We have to understand their requirements too," Kumar added.

The Saltex Group President further stressed the importance of finalizing the FTA. "India needs to conclude the FTA because Russia is not just the Russian market-they are the union of five countries. It's a huge market, and once we have the FTA and the tariff barrier has been removed, it will really boost the trade," Kumar concluded.

