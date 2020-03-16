India receives record high foreign direct investments in financial year 2019-20

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Karnataka Deputy CM asks Intel to set-up chip-making units in state
Coronavirus impact: India's services PMI recovers marginally in May, but contraction continues
Ex-MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar appointed India's next Ambassador to Finland
'Coronavirus impact as bad as demonetisation': Highway developers tell NHAI
Coronavirus Lockdown XX: 276 million unemployed, economy in doldrums; time to recaliberate India's response
CORPORATE
Uday Kotak appointed as CII President; to replace Vikram Kirloskar
Facebook inks global licensing deal with music label Saregama
LIC's equity portfolio value takes coronavirus hit, down by Rs 1.7 lakh crore in March quarter
Coronavirus impact: Mahindra reports production loss of 87,000 vehicles, 30,000 tractors in Q1 FY21
COVID-19 distress asset fund: Bengaluru-based real estate platform raises Rs 80 crore in 2 weeks
MARKETS
This NBFC stock has gained 40% in five sessions; here's why
Britannia share price hits all-time high on strong Q4 earnings
InterGlobe Aviation share price rises over 12% despite Rs 871 crore loss in Q4
Coronavirus pandemic: Crude oil reaches $40 for first time since March
Rupee vs Dollar: Rupee jumps 32 paise to 75.04 amid weak dollar, gains in Asian currencies
MONEY
Why stock, bond markets shrugged off Moody's downgrade
ICICI Bank cuts lending rates by 5 bps across all tenors
Debt-free life, insurance and more: Five money habits that may change post-coronavirus
BT Insight: Planning to buy your first home? Use extension to get subsidy under CLSS
Last chance to invest in 7.75% taxable govt bonds today; govt to close scheme
INDUSTRY
Coronavirus vaccine update: US firm Eli Lilly begins human trial of potential treatment
Jet Airways crisis: Four little-known bidders finalised for airline's revival
Coronavirus impact: India's services PMI recovers marginally in May, but contraction continues
Coronavirus effect: Air Arabia lays off more employees
LIC's equity portfolio value takes coronavirus hit, down by Rs 1.7 lakh crore in March quarter
TECH
Xiaomi Mi Notebook coming to India: Prices, specifications and all we know about the series
After Mitron app, Google removes 'Remove China Apps' from Play Store
BSNL revises ADSL Broadband, FTTH add-on packs, offers up to 40GB extra data
TikTok issues apology after being accused of restricting Black lives Matter posts
Google Pixel 4a: What we know so far
OPINION
Post-COVID-19 Atma Nirbhar Bharat: Time to usher in an industrial and agricultural revolution
Coronavirus lockdown: India's growth story for 2021 will be driven by Bharat
Coronavirus impact: Govt needs to act before COVID-19 slaughters the Rs 1 lakh crore Indian poultry industry
Coronavirus crisis: All that's bad about a 'Bad Bank'
Proposed reforms don't address issues of power sector, says L&T Power CEO Shailendra Roy
PHOTOS
Countries lift lockdown even as pandemic rages across the world
India receives record high foreign direct investments in financial year 2019-20
Lockdown 5.0: All you need to know about state-wise guidelines
Demand for power dipped in April 2020 due to the nationwide lockdown
Industrial output contracted 17% in March 2020 due to COVID-19
VIDEOS
04:28
Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall in Alibag, Mumbai on high alert
03:15
India has over 2 lakh coronavirus cases; Trump invites PM Modi to the G-7 Summit
10:13
PM Modi's speech at CII: 'India can get economic growth back', says PM
05:21
PM Modi optimistic about economic recovery; Is India Inc. convinced?
03:26
Fruits, vegetables at risk of locust attack; Premjis take voluntary cut in pay
MAGAZINE
June 14, 2020
May 31, 2020
May 17, 2020
May 3, 2020
April 19, 2020
Settings
Logout
Home
Photos
BT NEWSFLICKS
India receives record high foreign direct investments in financial year 2019-20
Tweet
COMMENT
E-mail
India received record high foreign direct investments (FDI) in the financial year 2019-20 which could help repair the economy.
Story: Niti Kiran
Design: Pragati Srivastava
ADVERTISEMENT
BT NEWSFLICKS
more
Demand for power dipped in April 2020 due to the nationwide lockdown
Industrial output contracted 17% in March 2020 due to COVID-19
GDP forecast crashes for Q4, FY20 as economic activity comes to a standstill
GDP estimates revised, expected to contract by 1.5% in current fiscal
Value of pledge holding companies eroded by around 30 per cent
Industries that saw an incremental bank credit growth during FY2020
How lockdown has impacted India's merchandise trade
Banks witness low credit growth due to coronavirus-induced lockdown
Advertisement
LATEST
Must Read
TECH NEWS
Karnataka Deputy CM asks Intel to set-up chip-making units in state
Coronavirus vaccine update: US firm Eli Lilly begins human trial of potential treatment
After Mitron app, Google removes 'Remove China Apps' from Play Store
This NBFC stock has gained 40% in five sessions; here's why
Elephant dies after eating fire-cracker filled pineapple; police on lookout for culprits
More
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
Xiaomi Mi Notebook coming to India: Prices, specifications and all we know about the series
After Mitron app, Google removes 'Remove China Apps' from Play Store
Motorola Edge+ cameras as good as Samsung S10+, says DxOMark
TikTok issues apology after being accused of restricting Black lives Matter posts
BSNL revises ADSL Broadband, FTTH add-on packs, offers up to 40GB extra data
More
ECONOMY
CORPORATE
MARKETS
MONEY
INDUSTRY
TECH
OPINION
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
MAGAZINE