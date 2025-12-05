IndiGo’s ongoing operational turmoil has created widespread disruptions for passengers, with the airline cancelling over 750 flights across major airports on Friday.
Here’s a detailed look at the current situation, the factors contributing to the crisis, and the steps being taken to address it.
Massive Cancellations and Delays:
- On Friday, IndiGo cancelled more than 750 flights, adding to the 550 cancellations reported the day before.
- Delhi airport is the worst affected, with all 235 domestic flights cancelled until midnight.
- Chennai airport operations are expected to be impacted until 6 p.m., while Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad airports have also reported significant cancellations and delays.
- Pune airport reported 32 cancellations between 12 am and 8 am, with a flight from Nagpur diverted to Hyderabad due to parking congestion.
- At Kolkata airport, 320 delays and 92 cancellations were recorded between Wednesday and Friday, affecting 468 flights.
- Thiruvananthapuram, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Patna, and Chandigarh also reported significant cancellations and delays, with Srinagar and Jammu facing 17 cancelled flights on Friday.
Cause of the Disruption:
- IndiGo has attributed the crisis to a pilot shortage, which has been exacerbated by pressures from the winter schedule and the implementation of the new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) rules. These rules, which aim to reduce fatigue, limit the number of hours pilots can fly and enforce mandatory rest periods.
- The airline has requested partial relaxations in the FDTL rules, specifically around the substitution of leave for weekly rest and night duty exemptions, as it grapples with crew availability.
- IndiGo has admitted that these FDTL norms are adding strain to its operations. The full implementation of the rules is not expected until February 2026, but the airline is seeking immediate flexibility to stabilize its flight schedules.
DGCA Intervention and Relief:
- In response to the ongoing chaos, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) intervened by rolling back a key provision of the new crew rostering norms. The DGCA has granted IndiGo a one-time exemption from night duty rules until February 10, 2026.
- Additionally, the DGCA withdrew the provision that barred airlines from substituting weekly rest with leave. This change, effective immediately, allows airlines to use leave instead of weekly rest to stabilise their operations.
- The DGCA acknowledged the pressure on airlines due to pilot shortages and the rising seasonal demand. It emphasised that the relaxed FDTL norms are meant to provide more flexibility for airlines to manage crew rosters and reduce disruptions.
- DGCA also issued an appeal to all pilot associations, urging full cooperation to stabilise operations and minimise disruptions as India’s aviation industry enters the busy holiday season and faces challenges from fog and weather conditions.
- DGCA has also asked its inspectors to operate flights for IndiGo. DGCA hires pilots on contract for five years during which they act as auditors and are barred from operating an airline for any airline.
IndiGo’s Apology and Response:
-
IndiGo issued a third apology on Friday, acknowledging the disruption and offering support to affected passengers. The airline expressed regret for the inconvenience caused and announced measures to assist stranded travellers:
-
Refreshments, rebooking options, and hotel accommodation for affected passengers.
-
Full refunds for those who are unable to be rebooked.
-
Baggage retrieval assistance for passengers impacted by cancellations.
-
IndiGo’s statement read: “We sincerely regret the inconvenience and distress this has caused and remain committed to stabilising operations.”
-
Passengers were advised to check flight status online and contact ground staff for guidance on rebooking and baggage collection.