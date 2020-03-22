10 Indian companies with highest debt; list will surprise you - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

10 Indian companies with highest debt; list will surprise you

With a consolidated debt of Rs 5.25 lakh crore, the highest debt by any listed company in India belongs to Power Finance Corporation (PFC). PFC's debt has soared 180 per cent in the last four years. In the last two fiscals, its debt has more than doubled. Incorporated on July 16th, 1986, PFC is a schedule-A Navratna CPSE, and is a leading Non-Banking Financial Corporation in India. It is under the administrative control of Ministry of Power. PFC is the 8th highest profit making CPSE as per the Department of Public Enterprises Survey for FY18.
ADVERTISEMENT
 

BT NEWSFLICKS

more
India ranks 104th in per capita electricity consumption
India ranks 104th in per capita electricity consumption
India's smartphone market may soon have a new leader
India's smartphone market may soon have a new leader
World Cancer Day: What are the risks to Indians?
World Cancer Day: What are the risks to Indians?
How long will the rich be able to lead a lavish life post retirement
How long will the rich be able to lead a lavish life post retirement
Main highlights from Oxfam report on wealth gap in India
Main highlights from Oxfam report on wealth gap in India
Ten key IPOs scheduled to hit the market this year
Ten key IPOs scheduled to hit the market this year
10 stocks to watch out for in 2020
10 stocks to watch out for in 2020
Top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood movies of 2019
Top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood movies of 2019