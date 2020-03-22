10 Indian companies with highest debt; list will surprise you

With a consolidated debt of Rs 5.25 lakh crore, the highest debt by any listed company in India belongs to Power Finance Corporation (PFC). PFC's debt has soared 180 per cent in the last four years. In the last two fiscals, its debt has more than doubled. Incorporated on July 16th, 1986, PFC is a schedule-A Navratna CPSE, and is a leading Non-Banking Financial Corporation in India. It is under the administrative control of Ministry of Power. PFC is the 8th highest profit making CPSE as per the Department of Public Enterprises Survey for FY18.



