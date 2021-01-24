Life Insurance firms report 21.4% growth in new premium in Q2

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Four more COVID-19 vaccines on cards in India, check prices here
Retail inflation declines to 4.59% in December, back in RBI's comfort range
India's industry output contracts 1.9% in November, bucks revival trend
COVID-19 vaccine rollout: Adar Poonawalla says vaccine will be sold to private players at Rs 1,000 per dose
Securities Appellate Tribunal overturns SEBI penalty on SBI, LIC, Bank of Baroda over UTI MF
CORPORATE
Lemon Tree to open 20 new hotels without fresh hiring for 2 years
PayPal blocks website that helped raise funds for those who attended US Capitol violence
Carlsberg India probes unearth 'potential improper payments', child labour
Vipassana holidays! This startup allows 11 extra leaves for meditation
SEBI, CCI at odds over jurisdiction of rating agencies
MARKETS
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala buys stake in this Tata Group firm, stock zooms 10%
Force Motors share rises 3% on fund raising via NCDs
Sensex scales record closing high, Nifty ends above 14,500; RIL, L&T, Bharti Airtel top gainers
Sensex, Nifty hit all-time highs; how far can markets rise this year
This Tata Group stock has delivered 300% returns since March last year
MONEY
BT Buzz: How to vaccinate against Bitcoin fever
Life insurance sector's new premium biz falls 3% in Dec
MF investors pull out over Rs 16,000 crore from equity, hybrid schemes in Dec
Expect 5-fold jump in NPS fund management fee; slabs to be introduced
Record Rs 25,789 crore outflows from equity MFs in December quarter
INDUSTRY
COVID-19 vaccine: Centre places orders for 6 crore doses from SII, Bharat Biotech
First consignment of COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in Kolkata today
First Covishield consignment leaves Serum Institute's Pune facility ahead of Jan 16 rollout
COVID-19 vaccine: Pfizer cites short notices, different time zones for approval delay
RBI cancels licence of Vasantdada Nagari Sahakari Bank; 99% depositors to get deposits back
TECH
Oppo Enco X noise cancelling earbuds launching in India on January 18 alongside Reno 5 Pro 5G
Canon EOS R5, Nikon Z7 II are best-selling cameras in December
Smart chastity belt sex toy hacked, hackers demand ransom before they unlock it
ICON.AI unveils 2-in-one Smart Healthcare Device at CES 2021
CES 2021: MaskFone is a face mask with noise-cancelling earphones and it has a built-in mic
OPINION
Rebooting Economy 57: When and how will industry take India to next level of growth?
5 trends shaping the growth of luxury housing in India
Rebooting Economy 56: Why India should follow agricultural development-led industrialisation growth model
Rebooting Economy 55: Farmer producer organisations best bet for small, marginal farmers
Real estate industry 2021: What can the sector look forward to? Is the worst behind us?
PHOTOS
Bird flu impacts poultry sector, sales down
Life Insurance firms report 21.4% growth in new premium in Q2
'Read later' to 'mute videos': WhatsApp gets ready to roll out new features
First Advance Estimates of National Income
Here are success mantras from the world's richest man
VIDEOS
02:15
What impact will India-China relations have on budget 2021-22?
19:03
What experts forecast for India's pandemic-hit economy
02:47
COVID herd immunity unlikely in 2021, says WHO; Bird flu hits 10 states
03:53
Signal is most downloaded app as users ditch WhatsApp
02:57
China recovering fast, says IMF; TCS biggest gainer on Dalal Street
MAGAZINE
January 24, 2021
January 10, 2021
December 27, 2020
December 13, 2020
November 29, 2020
Settings
Logout
Home
Photos
BT NEWSFLICKS
Life Insurance firms report 21.4% growth in new premium in Q2
The growth in new business premium of life insurance companies was strong at 21.38% in Q2FY21 as compared with 17.9% growth in Q2FY20 led byhigher traction in single premium.
Story: Shivani Sharma
Design: Pragati Srivastava
ADVERTISEMENT
BT NEWSFLICKS
more
First Advance Estimates of National Income
Railways carried 118.3 mn tonnes of freight during Dec 2020
Rating agencies peg FY21 GDP estimates between -6.5 to -10%
Stock markets touch new highs in December; Rupee gets stronger
Rabi acreage increases 2.9% YoY; coarse cereals decline
Public, private sector investments fall in December quarter
Trade deficit at 18-month high of $15.7 billion in Dec 2020
Zomato shares annual food trends of 2020
Advertisement
LATEST
Must Read
TECH NEWS
Four more COVID-19 vaccines on cards in India, check prices here
Freedom 251 maker Mohit Goel arrested in alleged Rs 200 crore dry fruit scam
ICON.AI unveils 2-in-one Smart Healthcare Device at CES 2021
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala buys stake in this Tata Group firm, stock zooms 10%
Force Motors share rises 3% on fund raising via NCDs
More
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
Oppo Enco X noise cancelling earbuds launching in India on January 18 alongside Reno 5 Pro 5G
Canon EOS R5, Nikon Z7 II are best-selling cameras in December
Smart chastity belt sex toy hacked, hackers demand ransom before they unlock it
ICON.AI unveils 2-in-one Smart Healthcare Device at CES 2021
CES 2021: MaskFone is a face mask with noise-cancelling earphones and it has a built-in mic
More
ECONOMY
CORPORATE
MARKETS
MONEY
INDUSTRY
TECH
OPINION
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
MAGAZINE