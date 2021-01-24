Life Insurance firms report 21.4% growth in new premium in Q2 - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Life Insurance firms report 21.4% growth in new premium in Q2

The growth in new business premium of life insurance companies was strong at 21.38% in Q2FY21 as compared with 17.9% growth in Q2FY20 led byhigher traction in single premium.

Story: Shivani Sharma

Design: Pragati Srivastava
ADVERTISEMENT
 

BT NEWSFLICKS

more
First Advance Estimates of National Income
First Advance Estimates of National Income
Railways carried 118.3 mn tonnes of freight during Dec 2020
Railways carried 118.3 mn tonnes of freight during Dec 2020
Rating agencies peg FY21 GDP estimates between -6.5 to -10%
Rating agencies peg FY21 GDP estimates between -6.5 to -10%
Stock markets touch new highs in December; Rupee gets stronger
Stock markets touch new highs in December; Rupee gets stronger
Rabi acreage increases 2.9% YoY; coarse cereals decline
Rabi acreage increases 2.9% YoY; coarse cereals decline
Public, private sector investments fall in December quarter
Public, private sector investments fall in December quarter
Trade deficit at 18-month high of $15.7 billion in Dec 2020
Trade deficit at 18-month high of $15.7 billion in Dec 2020
Zomato shares annual food trends of 2020
Zomato shares annual food trends of 2020