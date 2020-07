Reliance Industries chairman, Mukesh Ambani, is now the world's fifth-richest person with a net worth of $77.4 billion. Ambani is now wealthier than ace investor Warren Buffet, whose net worth currently stands at $73.6 billion.Mukesh Ambani overtook Steve Ballmer (former CEO, Microsoft), making way into the world's richest billionaires club.



Here are the world's 10 richest billionaires, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index 2020.









