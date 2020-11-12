Biden's Major and Champ, Obama's Bo and Sunny: Meet pets of White House

Democratic Joe Biden is all set to bring his two German friends-Champ and Major with him to the Oval Office bringing back the time-honoured tradition of having presidential pets at the White House. President Donald Trump is said to be the only president in more than 100 years who didn't have any pet during his tenure.

The first president to have a dog in the White House was George Washington, and the last was Barack Obama with two of his canine friends, Bo and Sunny.

Here's a look at presidents along with the First Pets who accompanied their humans to the White House:



Story:Anshika Awasthi

