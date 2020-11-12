Biden's Major and Champ, Obama's Bo and Sunny: Meet pets of White House - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Biden's Major and Champ, Obama's Bo and Sunny: Meet pets of White House

Democratic Joe Biden is all set to bring his two German friends-Champ and Major with him to the Oval Office bringing back the time-honoured tradition of having presidential pets at the White House. President Donald Trump is said to be the only president in more than 100 years who didn't have any pet during his tenure.
The first president to have a dog in the White House was George Washington, and the last was Barack Obama with two of his canine friends, Bo and Sunny.
Here's a look at presidents along with the First Pets who accompanied their humans to the White House:

Story:Anshika Awasthi
ADVERTISEMENT
 

PANORAMA

more
Diwali bonuses to gift hampers: How companies are rewarding employees
Diwali bonuses to gift hampers: How companies are rewarding employees
Trump to Bush Sr: 11 US Presidents who lost re-election bid
Trump to Bush Sr: 11 US Presidents who lost re-election bid
Redmi 9 Prime to Poco C3: Best phones to buy under Rs 10,000
Redmi 9 Prime to Poco C3: Best phones to buy under Rs 10,000
WhatsApp Pay: 7 key things you need to know
WhatsApp Pay: 7 key things you need to know
Wilbur ,the French Bulldog, becomes Mayor in 2020 'Pawlitical' Elections
Wilbur ,the French Bulldog, becomes Mayor in 2020 'Pawlitical' Elections
US Elections 2020: How an astronaut voted from space
US Elections 2020: How an astronaut voted from space
What's most effective face mask material? Study finds answers
What's most effective face mask material? Study finds answers
Controversial ads that landed brands in trouble
Controversial ads that landed brands in trouble