Famous faces who will take the vaccine to promote public confidence

Some famous personalities and influencers such as former US presidents Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton as well as President-elect Joe Biden have volunteered to take the COVID-19 vaccine shot on camera if it helps to promote public confidence.

The recent one to join the bandwagon is Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, who is expected to receive the mRNA-based coronavirus vaccine in the coming weeks along with her husband Prince Philip .

Here are some famous people who will be taking COVID shots publicly.
