Negotiating a good deal; won’t budge on agriculture, dairy: Sources on India-US trade talks

India-US trade talks are going on in full-swing, said sources. They added that New Delhi is negotiating a “good deal” and that there are no issues in terms of the talks. India is waiting for a fair and balanced deal, they said.

New Delhi will, however, not budge from its stand on agriculture, dairy and fisheries.

This is in line with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer’s recent statements about the India-US trade deal. He acknowledged the challenges Washington faced in cracking India’s tightly regulated farm sector. “There is resistance in India to import certain crops, meat and dairy products,” he had said, adding that officials “agree that India has been a tough nut to crack.” Greer added that despite that, India was “quite forward-leaning” and that “the type of offers made by India are the best the US has ever received.”

Additionally, the sources added that India is also in negotiations with Mexico that has increased its tariff to 50 per cent. Meanwhile, an Indian delegation is scheduled to visit the European Union between January 7 and 9.

India’s Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran had also earlier stated that he expected the deal to be signed by November but it has been elusive. “However, I would be surprised if we don’t have it sealed by the end of the financial year,” he said.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had also earlier indicated that the trade talks with the US were progressing well. He reiterated that India does not negotiate under deadlines, even though five substantive rounds of discussions have already taken place.

Separately, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump engaged in a phone conversation and reviewed the progress in bilateral ties, which coincided with Deputy US Trade Representative Rick Switzer’s visit to New Delhi to discuss the bilateral trade agreement, and resolve outstanding trade issues.