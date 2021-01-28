From Walmart to Tesco, the fastest growing retailers in the world

In the early months of 2021, the world was faced with both promise and peril. On the positive side, the distribution of vaccines for COVID-19 was under way, offering the promise that the negative impact of the virus could abate significantly. On the negative side, the virus continued to threaten economic stability. Even in places where the outbreak was limited, there was a negative economic impact from social distancing measures to avoid a further outbreak. The challenge for policymakers was to control the outbreak, protect those who have been disrupted, and speed up the distribution of vaccines. The success of these imperatives will determine the path of the global economy in the year ahead.



Deloitte's Global Powers of Retailing 2021 reviews the global economic scenario and its impact on the retailing industry.



The report identifies the 250 largest retailers around the world based on publicly available data for FY2019 (fiscal years ended through 30 June 2020), and analyzes their performance across geographies and product sectors.





